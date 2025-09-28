The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Swiss canton votes in pay rise for teachers

Swiss teacher in classroom
Schwyz teachers earn less than in other cantons Keystone / Gaetan Bally
The Swiss canton of Schwyz has voted to increase starting salaries for teachers in a bid to boost numbers in primary schools.

Keystone-SDA

Some 53% of voters backed the proposal to boost starting salaries for full-time primary school teachers from CHF78,500 to CHF87,100 per year.

With this adjustment, Schwyz is moving closer to the surrounding cantons. Currently, salaries in the canton of Schwyz are lower than in neighboring cantons. For example, primary school teachers in the canton of Zurich earn over CHF19,000 more.

The wage increase will result in additional costs of approximately CHF 3.3 million annually, which will be borne equally by the canton and the school authorities.

The cantonal parliament approved the proposal by a vote of 59 to 33, with only the Swiss People’s Party opposing it.

