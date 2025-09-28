Swiss voters back e-ID and abolish rental tax

Swiss citizens have approved the introduction of an electronic proof of identity (e-ID) and the abolition of the rental tax for homeowners.

Final figures show 50.4% of voters backed e-ID and 57.7% approved a reform of home ownership taxes. Although it’s not a surprise that both votes passed, the rental tax outcome was a lot clearer than predicted by the polls and the e-ID result was a lot closer – it was on course to be rejected until votes from the last canton, Zurich, were added.

Turnout is projected to be 50%, which is higher than expected.

The e-ID bill had been supported by both chambers of parliament with a large majority. However, an opposing committee brought up concerns that privacy couldn’t be guaranteed. The committee collected over 50,000 signatures for a referendum against the law. For that reason, it went to the ballot box.

Interpreting the close result on Sunday, political scientist Lukas Golder told Swiss public television, SRF, that since the Covid pandemic he had observed a growing mistrust of state solutions, particularly in conservative regions.

Olga Baranova, secretary general of the CH association, which campaigned in favour of the e-ID, believed the subject remained difficult to grasp for some sections of the population. “It’s now essential that the government commits itself to better explaining the challenges of digital technology in our country,” she said. She warned that without this effort, Switzerland risked falling further behind in this area.

Surprise at the closeness of the result is also palpable in the camp of those opposed to e-ID. “Guarantees were missing from this law, and a lot of people have realised this,” said Jonas Sulzer, a member of the referendum committee.

He pointed to the discrepancy between the vote in parliament, which was largely in favour of the project, and that of the people, who were much more divided.

Rental tax: linguistic divide

The reform of the home ownership taxes intends to abolish a tax homeowners have to pay on property they live in (imputed rental-value tax). To do this, the cantons will be compensated with an optional new tax on second homes. This move is in the sense of a compromise.

Both chambers of parliament and the government had supported the reform. Opponents, such as the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Green Party, were concerned about the loss in tax revenue.

“There’s a very clear linguistic divide,” said political scientist Lukas Golder after the result was confirmed on Sunday. “In the German-speaking part of Switzerland there was a very clear mobilisation and appeal to people in rural areas.”

According to Golder, there was a conflict between owners and tenants in the vote. “But there are also some tenants who are hoping to inherit or buy their own property, and the majority of them also voted in favour.”

Swiss citizens can decide on national issues up to four times a year. Around 5.5 million Swiss are eligible to go to vote. Over the past ten years, the average voter turnout has been 41%-57%, according to the Federal Statistical OfficeExternal link.