The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Swiss housing options decrease for fifth straight year

Family homes are particularly in demand
Family homes are particularly in demand Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss housing options decrease for fifth straight year
Listening: Swiss housing options decrease for fifth straight year

For the fifth consecutive year, the Swiss housing vacancy rate has fallen to 1% - in other words, 99% of homes in Switzerland are occupied. The shortage of available housing is spread across the country, with some acute hotspots.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a press release published Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office, the vacancy rate fell by 0.08 percentage points in one year, from 1.08% to 1%. On June 1, 2025, the reference date, Switzerland had just over 48,000 vacant homes. In the country’s seven major regions, this represents nearly 3,600 fewer vacant homes than the previous year. This is the fifth consecutive annual decline.

+ How bad is Switzerland’s housing crisis?

The drop in the number of available homes was most marked in canton Ticino, where the share of properties on the market, whether for rent or sale, fell from 2.08% to 1.92%. The Lake Geneva region followed with a decrease from 0.96% to 0.83%.

Faced with housing scarcity, residents of canton Vaud are no longer hesitating to move farther away to find accommodation, particularly in the Fribourg region of Vevey.

A housing shortage occurs when the proportion of vacant property drops below 2%. All French-speaking cantons are affected with the exception of the canton of Jura. Geneva has the lowest rate with only 0.34% of available housing. Next come Vaud (0.89%), Fribourg (1.11%), Bern (1.12%), Valais (1.18%), and Neuchâtel (1.82%).

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

The Jura, with 3.03%, remains above the critical threshold, as does the canton of Solothurn with 2.05%. They are the only two Swiss cantons to still exceed 2%.

Nationally, Geneva remains the hardest-hit canton, followed by Zug (0.42%) and Zurich (0.48%). In total, 15 cantons have a rate below 1%, a sign of widespread tension in the housing market. The crisis is primarily affecting families, as three and four room apartments are the most in demand.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
34 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

Would you want to know if you were at risk of a disease? Why or why not?

How early would you like to know if you were prone to a disease, and have you ever experienced issues with a diagnosis? Tell us about your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR