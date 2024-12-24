Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

SWISS makes emergency landing in Austria after smoke in cockpit

Swiss provides special flight after emergency landing in Graz
Swiss provides special flight after emergency landing in Graz Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS makes emergency landing in Austria after smoke in cockpit
Listening: SWISS makes emergency landing in Austria after smoke in cockpit

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) made an emergency landing of an Airbus in Graz, Austria on Monday evening after engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As the airline announced early Tuesday morning, the passengers and crew members are currently being accommodated in hotels in Graz for one night and can fly on to Zurich in the morning on a special flight.

The plane was on its way from Bucharest to Zurich on Monday evening with 74 passengers and five cabin crew members. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

+ SWISS new First Class has balance problems

The Airbus landed safely in Graz on Monday evening. According to SWISS, five crew members and twelve passengers received medical treatment after the incident. One crew member was flown to hospital by helicopter. His condition remains unclear, the airline wrote in a communiqué. The passengers were subsequently cared for by the airport’s crisis intervention team.

Graz Airport was temporarily closed due to the incident. The Airbus A220-300 was removed from the runway, according to the communiqué. SWISS stated that it was in close contact with the authorities and was working intensively to clarify the cause of the incident.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
19 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Claire Micallef

What psychological challenges have you had to overcome after leaving Switzerland?

Despite the joys of new adventures and experiences, emigrating can be huge challenge – especially psychologically. Share your experiences.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR