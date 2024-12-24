SWISS makes emergency landing in Austria after smoke in cockpit

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) made an emergency landing of an Airbus in Graz, Austria on Monday evening after engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

As the airline announced early Tuesday morning, the passengers and crew members are currently being accommodated in hotels in Graz for one night and can fly on to Zurich in the morning on a special flight.

The plane was on its way from Bucharest to Zurich on Monday evening with 74 passengers and five cabin crew members. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

The Airbus landed safely in Graz on Monday evening. According to SWISS, five crew members and twelve passengers received medical treatment after the incident. One crew member was flown to hospital by helicopter. His condition remains unclear, the airline wrote in a communiqué. The passengers were subsequently cared for by the airport’s crisis intervention team.

Graz Airport was temporarily closed due to the incident. The Airbus A220-300 was removed from the runway, according to the communiqué. SWISS stated that it was in close contact with the authorities and was working intensively to clarify the cause of the incident.

