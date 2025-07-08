Swiss weapons exports grew 20% in first half of 2025

Parliament is debating whether to relax war materiel export rules. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Switzerland exported more than 20% more war materiel in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) reported around CHF358 million worth of military equipment exports. Among the buyers of Swiss military equipment were authoritarian regimes such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

After Germany, with an export volume of CHF160 million, the United States is the second-largest buyer, with over CHF50 million.

The Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GsoA) called on Switzerland to retain maximum control to prevent Swiss military equipment ending up in war zones. “Switzerland should actively promote peace instead of gleefully profiting from this macabre business,” the group stated.

Export restriction debate

According to GsoA, the volume of Swiss weapons exports in the first half of 2025 was the third-highest of the last ten years, following the record years of 2020 and 2022.

Compared to the first half of 2024, there was an increase of 20.5%. Exports to Qatar and Saudi Arabia rose by 95.5% and 57%, respectively while exports to Hungary grew by 660%.

Spring figures showed that Switzerland exported less military equipment in 2024 than in 2023. A total of CHF 664.7 million worth of military equipment was exported to 60 countries last year, representing a decrease of 5% compared to 2023.

The Senate recently decided during its summer session that the Swiss arms industry must adhere to less strict rules when exporting military equipment. Exports to NATO states at war should, in principle, be permitted.

Countries will now also be able to transfer the military equipment they have received to another country without Swiss consent. The House of Representatives will now debate the proposal, but GsoA is already drawing up a referendum to challenge such measures.

