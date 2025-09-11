The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Hosted by:

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

Since 2024, autocracies outnumber democracies globally. Dictators meanwhile actively try to undermine democratic states, including with strategies like hybrid warfare and propaganda.

At the same time, some liberal democracies face backsliding within. In many places, the independence of institutions like courts or the media is the object of targeted attacks.

Digitalisation can also create new areas of attack for democracy’s enemies.

What do you think: could your country’s institutions withstand the rise to power of an authoritarian politician? And are you aware of any projects to strengthen democracy where you live?

Let us know in the comments below!

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Read more
collage

More

Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability

This content was published on False claims about Swiss neutrality are circulating internationally. Switzerland needs to do more to ensure that other countries do not have a false image of the country. A Swissinfo analysis.

Read more: Fake news spread abroad about Switzerland is a liability

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR