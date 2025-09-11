Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?
Since 2024, autocracies outnumber democracies globally. Dictators meanwhile actively try to undermine democratic states, including with strategies like hybrid warfare and propaganda.
At the same time, some liberal democracies face backsliding within. In many places, the independence of institutions like courts or the media is the object of targeted attacks.
Digitalisation can also create new areas of attack for democracy’s enemies.
What do you think: could your country’s institutions withstand the rise to power of an authoritarian politician? And are you aware of any projects to strengthen democracy where you live?
