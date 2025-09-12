What difficulties did you face when renewing your identity documents abroad?
As a Swiss citizen living abroad, you must renew your identity documents at the nearest consulate. However, this could be hundreds or even thousands of kilometres from your home.
Have you ever encountered difficulties renewing your passport or identity card abroad? What solutions were offered to you?
Perhaps the renewal process was smooth and easy. If so, what do you particularly appreciate about the Swiss system?
Your comments may be used in a future article.
Join the conversation!