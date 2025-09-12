The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

What difficulties did you face when renewing your identity documents abroad?

Hosted by:

Emigration, returning to Switzerland, family, education, pensions, banking, insurance... I care about Swiss people living abroad and inform them about the issues that concern them. Passionate about languages and cultures, my career path took a short turn through marketing and assistant work before crossing the road into journalism, in a job that allows me to converse with people from all over the world.

As a Swiss citizen living abroad, you must renew your identity documents at the nearest consulate. However, this could be hundreds or even thousands of kilometres from your home.

Have you ever encountered difficulties renewing your passport or identity card abroad? What solutions were offered to you?

Perhaps the renewal process was smooth and easy. If so, what do you particularly appreciate about the Swiss system?

Your comments may be used in a future article.

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR