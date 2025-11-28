Wertheimer family remains the richest in Switzerland
The podium of Switzerland's wealthiest individuals continues to be dominated by the Wertheimer family, owners of the Chanel luxury label.
Gérard Wertheimer, owner with his brother Alain of the Chanel fashion and perfume house, remains in first place in the ranking of the 300 richest people in the country, published on Thursday evening by Bilan magazine, with a fortune estimated at CHF33-34 billion ($41-42 billion).
The fortunes at the top of the ranking “have had an eventful year”, with winners and losers. “In this game, the Wertheimer family’s number 1 position is now under threat,” wrote the Tamedia (TX Group) magazine.
In second place is the Hoffmann family, which controls the Basel pharmaceutical giant Roche, with wealth that has risen from CHF30 billion to CHF31 billion.
Appearing on the podium for the first time is Italian businessman Andrea Pignataro, who founded the London-based financial programmes company Ion Group more than 25 years ago, with a fortune estimated at CHF27-28 billion.
