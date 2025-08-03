Thousands celebrate Pride event in Swiss capital Bern

The route led past the famous Zytglogge clock tower and through Bern’s old town to the Matte district, then along the River Aare up to the Kleine Schanze and via Bundesgasse to Parliament Square.
Participants said they wanted to set an example for equality, queer visibility and social cohesion. As queer life comes under pressure in many places around the world, it’s all the more important to be visible, loud and to show solidarity, said organising association “BernPride”.
The parade caused temporary road closures and traffic restrictions in Bern.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
