Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Two climbers dead after 1,000-metre Matterhorn fall

Keystone-SDA

Two mountaineers died after falling over 1,000 metres off the Matterhorn on Wednesday. The cause of the accident is as yet unknown.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The two climbers left Zermatt early on Wednesday morning, as the Valais cantonal police reported on Friday. They reportedly wanted to climb the 4,478-metre Matterhorn via the Hörnli ridge.

As the two did not return as planned to their starting point after their tour, third parties alerted Air Zermatt via the Valais cantonal rescue organisation.

+ Read more: the legacy of the MatterhornExternal link

During a reconnaissance flight by Air Zermatt, emergency services located two lifeless bodies on the north face of the Matterhorn, according to a press release. The two climbers had fallen more than 1,000 metres into the depths for reasons as yet unexplained. The formal identification of the victims is currently underway.

The public prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation in collaboration with cantonal police.

Translated from German by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
56 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR