Two climbers dead after 1,000-metre Matterhorn fall

During a reconnaissance flight by Air Zermatt, emergency services located two lifeless bodies on the north face of the Matterhorn, according to a press release. The two climbers had fallen more than 1,000 metres into the depths for reasons as yet unexplained. The formal identification of the victims is currently underway.
The public prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation in collaboration with cantonal police.
