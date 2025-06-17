20 Minuten: last Swiss free daily to stop being printed

Up to 80 full-time positions are to be cut in the editorial and publishing departments.
The reason for the closure is the declining income in the print business, the company announced on Tuesday. The editorial offices in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland, which are currently run separately, will be merged into one national editorial office with locations in Lausanne, Bern and Zurich.
This will mean the end of the regional offices in Basel, Geneva, Lucerne and St Gallen – also at the end of 2025. In future, regional news will be covered by an “agile network of correspondents”.
The first edition of the commuter newspaper was published on December 13, 1999, when it was still owned by the media company Schibstedt; since 2005, 20 Minuten has been owned by Tamedia and later the TX Group.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
