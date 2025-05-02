The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss media faces worsening economic pressures

The press threatened by economic pressure at its height
The press threatened by economic pressure at its height
Swiss media faces worsening economic pressures
The media in Switzerland faces significant economic pressure, but retains 9th place in the World Press Freedom Index.

Keystone-SDA

“Press freedom has never been as threatened as it is this year,” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wrote in a press release on Friday. For the first time, the NGO has described the global press freedom situation as “difficult”.

In almost 90% of the countries analysed by RSF (160 out of 180), the media are no longer able to achieve long-term financial stability. And in almost a third of the world’s countries, they are being forced to close.

The situation has particularly deteriorated in the United States, which comes 57th in the ranking. As in the previous year, Switzerland is in 9th place. Freedom of the press is described as “fairly good”, even if the economic pressure is also being felt by the Swiss media.

