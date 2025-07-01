UN expert accuses Glencore of complicity with Israel

UN expert accuses Glencore of complicity with Israel Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese has accused Swiss commodities trader and mining group Glencore of profiting from an Israeli economy that has become an economy of genocide. She calls on Glencore to stop doing business with Israel.

2 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In a report published in Geneva on Monday night, the Italian, who does not speak on behalf of the UN but is mandated by the Human Rights Council, targets dozens of companies. Among them is the American asset manager Blackrock.

+ Palestine: UN Special Rapporteur speaks in Bern despite university cancellation

The special rapporteur accuses the Zug-based commodities group of being, along with the American Drummond, the main exporter of coal for electricity in the Jewish state. Their subsidiaries own the Colombian mines, which have transported 15 shipments since October 2023.

Glencore has also brought in coal from South Africa, the special rapporteur adds.

“We categorically reject all allegations contained in the report and consider them to be without any foundation and legally groundless,” Glencore said in a statement.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch