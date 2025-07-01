Palestine: UN Special Rapporteur speaks in Bern despite university cancellation
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese appeared at a panel discussion on Palestine in Bern on Monday evening. This was despite the fact that the University of Bern did not want to host the Amnesty International event.
The university may not realise what its role is, Albanese said. As UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, she has the task of assessing the events in the Gaza Strip from the perspective of international law. Albanese accuses Israel of war crimes and genocide.
