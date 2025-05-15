The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
War & peace

Geneva university Palestinian demonstration ongoing

Pro-Palestinian students occupy the Uni Dufour building
Pro-Palestinian students occupy the Uni Dufour building Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Geneva university Palestinian demonstration ongoing
Listening: Geneva university Palestinian demonstration ongoing

The University of Geneva (UNIGE) continues to prohibit access to areas occupied by members of the Student Coordination for Palestine (CEP) group.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A criminal complaint has been lodged for trespassing.

The CEP, which briefly occupied the UniMail hall last week, is maintaining its demands. In particular, it is calling for the immediate suspension of all UNIGE collaboration with “Israeli institutions involved in genocide, apartheid and colonisation in Palestine”.

More

The occupation of the corridor where the rector’s office is located began on Wednesday, resulting in a ban on access to the building. “The academic activities planned in this building have been relocated to other sites”, UNIGE spokesperson Marco Cattaneo said on Thursday.

He added that “the CEP’s demands are audible and legitimate, but they must take place within a democratic process that is under way”.

No further meetings between CEP members and the university are planned in the near future. Rector Audrey Leuba met with the students last week, noted Cattaneo.

For its part, the CEP condemns the attitude of the Rector’s office, “which has decided to hide behind a stony silence”.

More

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR