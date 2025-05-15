Geneva university Palestinian demonstration ongoing

Pro-Palestinian students occupy the Uni Dufour building Keystone-SDA

The University of Geneva (UNIGE) continues to prohibit access to areas occupied by members of the Student Coordination for Palestine (CEP) group.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Des étudiants propalestiniens occupent le bâtiment d’Uni Dufour Original Read more: Des étudiants propalestiniens occupent le bâtiment d’Uni Dufour

A criminal complaint has been lodged for trespassing.

The CEP, which briefly occupied the UniMail hall last week, is maintaining its demands. In particular, it is calling for the immediate suspension of all UNIGE collaboration with “Israeli institutions involved in genocide, apartheid and colonisation in Palestine”.

The occupation of the corridor where the rector’s office is located began on Wednesday, resulting in a ban on access to the building. “The academic activities planned in this building have been relocated to other sites”, UNIGE spokesperson Marco Cattaneo said on Thursday.

He added that “the CEP’s demands are audible and legitimate, but they must take place within a democratic process that is under way”.

No further meetings between CEP members and the university are planned in the near future. Rector Audrey Leuba met with the students last week, noted Cattaneo.

For its part, the CEP condemns the attitude of the Rector’s office, “which has decided to hide behind a stony silence”.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

