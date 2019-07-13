The Patrouille Suisse aerial display team

(© Keystone / Anthony Anex)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







6

A Swiss aerial display team missed the target of their flyover on Sunday afternoon by some six kilometres. Instead of passing over a gathering to mark the centenary of the death of local aviation pioneer Oskar Bider, the jets flew over a yodelling festival in nearby Mümliswil.





384,400

The number of dollar millionaires in Switzerland (population 8.4 million) last year, according to the latest World Wealth Reportexternal link by consultants Capgemini. The Swiss figure was down 1% compared to the previous year. After seven years of growth, both the number of high-net-worth individuals around the world and their total wealth declined in 2018.





500,000

The predicted shortfall in workers in Switzerland over the next decade, according to Swiss bank UBS. It says this is due to retiring baby-boomers and a shifting job market.







22

The number of western countries, including Switzerland, that signed a letter to China at the United Nations urging it to stop holding members of its Muslim population in detention centres. China rejected the statement, accusing the countries of trampling on its sovereignty and firing off “flagrantly politicised human rights issues”.





87

The number of Swiss CHF1,000 notes that are hoarded rather than being used in the economy for payments could be as high as 87%, a study by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has shown.

