Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here's a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week's stories.











Members of the entourage of Cameroonian President Paul Biya that were arrested in Geneva for a attacking a Swiss journalist. They received suspended prison sentences of two to three months.





The fine in Swiss francs imposed on car importers for failing to meet national CO2 emissions targets. Average new car emissions increased by 2.8% from 2017 and average fuel consumption by 3.6%.







The proportion of the Swiss population living in poverty as of 2017. The poverty line in Switzerland stood at CHF2,259 ($2,292) per month for a single person and CHF3,990 per month for a household.





The amount of venture capital investment in Swiss francs attracted by Swiss start-ups in the first half of the year. It is double the investment for the same period last year.





The number of days it took to find the body of Swiss footballer Florijana Ismaili in Lake Como. She did not resurface after jumping from a boat and her body was eventually recovered by a diving robot at a depth of 204 metres.



