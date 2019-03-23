(© Keystone / Urs Flueeler)





Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







9

The spot achieved by Lausanne’s University Hospital (CHUV) in a global ranking of the best hospitals. The only other European institution to make it onto the list was Berlin’s Charité university hospital. Top of the list was the Mayo Clinic from the United States.







74

The percentage of Chief Financial Officers at Swiss companies concerned about potential fallout from Brexit, according to a survey from the Deloitte consulting firm. Some Swiss companies are preparing for a range of scenarios to help limit potential Brexit-related disruptions to supply chains, product delivery and staffing.





320

The number by which Swiss residents’ cheese intake increased last year. Some 186,000 tonnes of cheese were eaten in Switzerland in 2018, according to annual numbers from several agricultural organisations. Per capita, this amounts to 21.73 kilos each, a slight increase on the previous year (+1.5%).







50

The number of Swiss francs by which a proposal in parliament had sought to increase the patient deductible for health insurance. The proposal was thrown out in a surprise decision.







