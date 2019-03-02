(Keystone)

Tuesday

16,200

The number of divorces registered in Switzerland in 2018. That marks a 2.1 percent increase relative to the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office announced. If such a trend continued, two-fifths of all marriages would be likely to one day end in separation.

Wednesday

3

The Swiss university system has entered the top three globally, according to the latest QS rankings. That recognition reflects the continuing strong performance of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.







Friday





8,251

The number of illegal weapons seized by Swiss customs in 2018, a two-fold increase relative to 2017, according to the Federal Customs Administration annual report.

140

Most asylum proceedings are now to be completed within 140 days in federal asylum seekers’ centres rather than in cantonal facilities. This fast-track approach came into force March 1 and compares with an average of 280 days in 2015.

