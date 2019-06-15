(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

100

The Swiss interior minister defended the role of the International Labour Organization in the digital age at the organisation’s 100th meeting in Geneva. He also called for more efforts to achieve equal pay, ahead of the nationwide women’s strike on June 14.

Tuesday

24

Female bank employees in Switzerland earn on average 24% less than men, says a study. The gender wage gap has widened in the banking sector over the past two years.

Wednesday

63

Female farmers work 63 hours a week, according to government statistics, but only 30% of them receive social security benefits and are paid for their work.

Thursday

26

swissinfo.ch’s research into gender equality at Swiss art museums found that only 26% of artists with solo shows are women. What’s it really like to earn a living as a female artist in Switzerland?

Friday

12

According to the latest available data, the standardised median gross monthly wage in Switzerland is CHF6,011 for women and CHF6,830 for men, a difference of 12%.



