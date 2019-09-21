The right to home school children was put to the test by a Swiss court this week. (© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.



Monday

450 million

Some 1.25 million people use the Swiss rail network every day, with 450 million expected to take a train this year. But some people complain that Swiss trains are becoming pricier, less punctual and more dangerous. swissinfo.ch ran the rule over these grumbles to see if there is any truth behind them.

Monday

1,000

More than 1,000 Swiss children are tutored at home rather than in school. But the right to home schooling is not absolute. A court in Basel backed a school’s decision to deny a parent's wish to have their child taught at home.

Wednesday

173,438

This is the average net wealth of Swiss citizens (in euros), according to German insurer Allianz, which annually measures the depth of people’s pockets all over the world. Switzerland was knocked into second place in the wealth survey, with the US taking over at the top of the perch.



Thursday

65,000

With 65,000kms of hiking trails, Switzerland is the ideal place for people to stretch their legs. swissinfo.ch gives the lowdown on how to make the most of this convenient hiking infrastructure.

Friday

CHF1.02 million

This is the sum of donations collected by humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity from September 12-19 during its latest fundraising campaign – this time focused on women in distress, both in crisis points around the world and in Switzerland.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram