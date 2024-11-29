Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur

wallet
Cantons are permitted to introduce a minimum wage as a socio-political measure within certain limits. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur
Listening: Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur

The administrative court of canton Zurich has annulled the ordinance on the introduction of a municipal minimum wage in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Winterthur. It said the ordinances violated cantonal law.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a press release issued by Zurich administrative court on Friday, the cantons are permitted to introduce a minimum wage as a socio-political measure within certain limits under the case law of the Federal Court.

The minimum wages provided for in the cities of Zurich and Winterthur are within the permissible limits and are compatible with economic freedom and the principle of the primacy of federal law.

+ Minimum wage: Swiss cantons push on despite national setback

However, the court argued that neither the constitution of canton Zurich nor the cantonal social welfare law allowed the municipalities to intervene in private employment relationships to prevent poverty. The ordinances were therefore in breach of cantonal law. The court upheld the appeals lodged against this. The ruling is not yet legally binding.

In June 2023, voters in the city of Zurich and Winterthur clearly approved the introduction of municipal minimum wages. In Zurich, the minimum wage should have been CHF23.90 ($27.10) per hour, in Winterthur CHF23. In the run-up to the vote, opponents also expressed legal concerns.

+ Zurich to pay minimum wage of almost CHF24 per hour

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
95 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in stationary retail

More

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops

This content was published on Black Friday has established itself as one of the biggest shopping events in Switzerland in recent years. On Friday, however, business was rather slow, especially in the stores.

Read more: Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops
Valais fights against the spread of the Japanese beetle

More

Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle

This content was published on The invasive Japanese beetle has been discovered in Valais, southwestern Switzerland. The canton now wants to stop the spread of the voracious plant pest.

Read more: Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle
Cern ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

More

CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

This content was published on The cooperation agreement between CERN and Russia and Belarus will be terminated on Saturday, as previously announced. The move is a reaction to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus
Swiss Air Force downsizes

More

Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

This content was published on The Swiss Air Force wants to halve the number of its demonstrations and exhibitions to save money. Participation abroad is planned only in exceptional cases from the beginning of 2025.

Read more: Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR