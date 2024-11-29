Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur

Cantons are permitted to introduce a minimum wage as a socio-political measure within certain limits. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The administrative court of canton Zurich has annulled the ordinance on the introduction of a municipal minimum wage in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Winterthur. It said the ordinances violated cantonal law.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Verwaltungsgericht hebt Mindestlöhne in Zürich und Winterthur auf Original Read more: Verwaltungsgericht hebt Mindestlöhne in Zürich und Winterthur auf

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a press release issued by Zurich administrative court on Friday, the cantons are permitted to introduce a minimum wage as a socio-political measure within certain limits under the case law of the Federal Court.

The minimum wages provided for in the cities of Zurich and Winterthur are within the permissible limits and are compatible with economic freedom and the principle of the primacy of federal law.

+ Minimum wage: Swiss cantons push on despite national setback

However, the court argued that neither the constitution of canton Zurich nor the cantonal social welfare law allowed the municipalities to intervene in private employment relationships to prevent poverty. The ordinances were therefore in breach of cantonal law. The court upheld the appeals lodged against this. The ruling is not yet legally binding.

In June 2023, voters in the city of Zurich and Winterthur clearly approved the introduction of municipal minimum wages. In Zurich, the minimum wage should have been CHF23.90 ($27.10) per hour, in Winterthur CHF23. In the run-up to the vote, opponents also expressed legal concerns.

+ Zurich to pay minimum wage of almost CHF24 per hour

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.