Executives optimistic about their companies in 2025

Executives are more optimistic about their company's prospects for 2025, according to a Capgemini Research Institute report published on Monday. In particular, innovation and resilience are on the Swiss investment agenda.

Of the 2,500 senior executives questioned in 17 countries, including Switzerland, 62% say they are optimistic about their company’s prospects for 2025, reports the survey conducted from October 23 to November 20, 2024.

The panel’s confidence has risen by six percentage points over one year and by 20 compared to 2023. However, executives’ confidence stems from their own organisations, not from the market as a whole, the study’s authors caution. In this context, cutting costs is a priority for 56% of them, ahead of growing sales.

Internationally, the survey shows that the Japanese and Chinese are more concerned about rising tariffs and trade tensions than the Swiss, who are about average. “Only 37% remain optimistic about the outlook for the global operating environment over the next 12 to 18 months, up slightly on last year.”

Increased investments

Among other priorities, supply chain resilience is proving to be paramount in coping with the global environment this year, according to Capgemini. Indeed, “63% of respondents say they will invest more in this area in 2025, compared with less than half in 2024”.

Customer experience is also a priority area for investment, according to eight out of ten executives. And, almost three-quarters plan to increase their investments in engineering, research and development, and innovation.

“We have recently seen an acceleration in investments in technology by our clients in Switzerland, particularly in the life sciences, manufacturing and consumer goods sectors,” stresses Capgemini Switzerland CEO Guido Kamann, citing data exploitation, artificial intelligence and risk reduction.

Investments in sustainability (“climate tech”, including hydrogen and renewable energies) take first place, with 72% of executives planning to invest more. In Switzerland, 66% plan to do so.

