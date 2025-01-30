Rise in Swiss layoffs but unemployment remains stable

Layoffs and hiring balanced each other out in 2024 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Numerous layoffs characterised the Swiss job market last year, according to an analysis by HR company Rundstedt. At the same time, companies were also busy hiring, as the labour market barometer published on Thursday showed.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Entlassungen und Einstellungen hielten sich 2024 die Waage Original Read more: Entlassungen und Einstellungen hielten sich 2024 die Waage

In absolute terms, there were more redundancy projects in 2024 than in previous years. According to the barometer, the relative proportion of structural redundancies fell despite numerous consolidation measures. On the other hand, the relative proportion of individual redundancies – for personal or performance-related reasons – rose sharply from 16% to 28%.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Nevertheless, unemployment has not risen as companies have also stepped up hiring. However, workers over the age of 50 experienced greater difficulties in finding a job than in previous years.

The analysis is based on information from 2,738 people affected by layoffs and from 340 companies from various sectors that made redundancies last year.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.