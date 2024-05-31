Pharma firm Takeda to cut up to 120 Swiss jobs

An employee at one of Takeda's locations in Germany. Keystone/Silas Stein

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda has announced a reduction of up to 120 jobs at its site in Opfikon. The statutory consultation process is currently underway.

A Takeda spokesperson confirmed a report published in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung paper on Friday. The background to the planned redundancies is a company-wide, multi-year efficiency programme.

Takeda has informed its approximately 1,200 employees at the Opfikon site about the plans, the spokesperson added. The consultation process with employee representatives is currently underway. It should be finalised in the second half of June.

According to the company, the sales organisation for Switzerland, which is also based in Opfikon, and the production site in Neuchâtel are not affected by the job cuts.

The company announced the savings programme on May 9 when it presented its annual results. The aim of the programme is to position the company optimally for future growth. According to the company, it currently has several projects in the late stages of development.

The Takeda pharmaceutical group develops and produces medicinal products. The company employs more than 50,000 people in over 70 countries.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

