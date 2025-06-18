UBS and Pictet report data leak after cyber attack on provider Chain IQ

Data concerning 130,000 UBS employees, including CEO Sergio Ermotti, is reportedly available on the dark web.
“No client data was affected. As soon as UBS became aware of the incident, it acted quickly to avoid any impact on its activities,” a UBS spokesperson told the AWP news agency on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in Le Temps newspaper.
At Pictet, tens of thousands of invoices from a number of suppliers in recent years have been stolen.
More
More
Sharp rise in reported cyber incidents in Switzerland
This content was published on
The number of reported cyber incidents and online threats in Switzerland rose sharply last year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
Chain IQ first communicated the leak on June 13. The Baar-based company has subsidiaries in New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Bucharest.
Its clients include UBS, Manor department stores, the construction giant Implenia and the consultancy and auditing firm KPMG.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Iran will respond firmly if US gets directly involved in Israeli strikes, says UN ambassador
This content was published on
Iran says it will respond firmly to the United States if it becomes directly involved in Israel's military campaign, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday.
Switzerland must better protect whistleblowers, says OECD
This content was published on
Switzerland must step up its anti-corruption efforts and provide better protection for whistleblowers while increasing fines for guilty firms, an OECD anti-bribery group says.
Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows
This content was published on
Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5%.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.