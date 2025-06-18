UBS and Pictet report data leak after cyber attack on provider Chain IQ

Swiss banks UBS and Pictet on Wednesday confirmed they had suffered a data leak due to a cyber attack on their subcontractor Chain IQ in Switzerland.

Français fr UBS et Pictet victimes d'un vol de données chez un sous-traitant

Data concerning 130,000 UBS employees, including CEO Sergio Ermotti, is reportedly available on the dark web.

“No client data was affected. As soon as UBS became aware of the incident, it acted quickly to avoid any impact on its activities,” a UBS spokesperson told the AWP news agency on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report in Le Temps newspaper.

At Pictet, tens of thousands of invoices from a number of suppliers in recent years have been stolen.

“The data does not contain any information about our customers,” a spokesperson told AWP. “As soon as this incident became known, precautionary measures were taken to avoid any further impact.”

Chain IQ first communicated the leak on June 13. The Baar-based company has subsidiaries in New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Bucharest.

Its clients include UBS, Manor department stores, the construction giant Implenia and the consultancy and auditing firm KPMG.

