The Supreme Court has approved an appeal for a re-run of a controversial vote about tax breaks for families three years ago – a first in the history of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy.

The judges ruled that the government had failed to provide correct information to voters on a proposal to ensure equal tax treatment for married and unmarried couples, according to a Federal Court statement published on Wednesday.

Two years ago, the government admitted the misinformation, saying the number of couples that would be affected was wrongly reported. Instead of the 80,000 married and registered couples that were in line to benefit from reduced taxes, it was 454,000 couples.

The initiative by the Christian Democratic Party was narrowly rejected in a nationwide vote in February 2016.

The centrist party in June 2018 lodged an appeal against the result. It argued the government’s campaign was based on false statistics.

It is the first time in recent Swiss history that the Federal Court ordered an annulment of a vote result, according to the Federal Chancellery.

In 2008, the highest court rejected a demand to cancel the result of vote on a corporate tax reform, saying a re-run of the ballot would undermine legal security.

Back in the 19th century, the House of Representatives annulled the result of the 1854 elections in canton Ticinoexternal link following reports of violence and voter intimidation.



