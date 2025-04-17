ソーシャルメディア・プラットフォームは民主的議論にどのような影響を与えるのか？
フェイスブックは重要だが緊張感がある。ママ友の団塊世代は非常に強い意見を持つ傾向があり、絶対に間違っていないからだ。しかし、XやRedditでは、まったく正反対の現実を持つ人々が、共通の情報源などに基づいて耳を傾け、理解し、少なくとも妥協しようとする。
これは私にとって比較的新しいことで、嬉しい驚きだ。アイオワ州から来た無造作な男が、サブRedditでトランプ政権を信じる理由を説明し、他の議論参加者の議論や情報源に耳を傾け、しばしば個人的な逸話やメディア／政府の情報源や統計を共有する。私は、このプラットフォームにおけるかなり厳格なモデレーションが、より白熱した議論の際にも市民的な論調を保証し、興味深く思慮深い投稿者を選別する効果的なフィルターになっていると感じている。
Xは、自分の周りにいる数人の見知らぬ人たちや活動家、一般の人たちに賛同してもらうのに最適だ。フィードをスクロールして、現在進行中の議会についての国会議員のコメントを見たり、ある問題についての自分の意見を完全に変えるような、真面目なジャーナリストによる素晴らしい詳細な記事をキャッチしたり、ポタスの...アプローチについてどう思うかツイートしたりするのは、超貴重なことだ。たとえ彼が気にしていなくても、彼がそれを読む可能性のある場所に預けるのは素晴らしいことだと思う。私はソーシャルメディアを楽しんでいる。投稿するときに、もっと多くの人が創造性を発揮してくれたらいいのに。
I find Facebook important but tense, as my mum‘s boomer friends tend to have very strong opinions and they are NEVER wrong. X and Reddit however often bring people together with completely opposing realities, who try to listen, understand or at least compromise based on shared sources etc.
This is relatively new to me and a pleasant surprise. When a random guy from Iowa explains in a subreddit, why he believes in Trump’s administration and in turn listens to arguments and sources from other debate participants, oftentimes sharing personal anecdotal stories and media / gov. sources and stats, you learn a lot and it informs one’s opinion on a social, very human level that has nothing to do with numbers. I find the rather strict moderation on the platform a great guarantee for a civil tone during more heated debates and an effective filter that selects for interested and thoughtful contributors.
X is great to rally a few strangers and activists/ public people around oneself, that you agree with. It‘s super valuable to scroll through the feed and see parliamentarians comment about the ongoing session, catch a great in-depth article by a serious journalist that completely changes one’s opinion on an issue and tweeting at POTUS what we think about his … approach. It feels great to deposit that somewhere he could potentially read it even if he doesn’t care. I enjoy social media. I wish more people applied some creativity when posting.
コメントありがとう。人々が投稿する際に、より「創造的」であることを想像するのはいい考えだ。自分自身の情報を明らかにするという意味ではなく、自分の経験や意見についてオープンで思慮深いという意味だ。
Thanks for the comment. It's a nice idea to imagine people being more "creative" when they post. I think it also helps when people are more personal in their posting: not in the sense that they reveal information about themselves, but rather that they are open and thoughtful about their experience and opinions - and not just focused on showing others where they stand on some issue.
ソーシャルメディアは現代の「ニュース市場」である。 情報が多すぎたり、作られたアルゴリズムが多すぎたりして、世論を歪めてしまうこともある。 あらゆる側面、あらゆるメディアを読み、中立を保ち、あらゆる側面から発信されるプロパガンダに注意を払うことが非常に重要である。
一日の終わりに、私たちは自分自身に問いかけなければならない。
個人的には、一部の "そこそこ賢明な人々 "の中に憎しみが満ちあふれているのを見てきた。
Social media is the modern "news marketplace". It can be too much information and too much manufactured algorithms which can skew public opinions. It is very important to read all sides and all media and stay neutral and alert to propaganda which is usually coming from all sides.
At the end of the day, we must ask ourselves, what are the results and how do the results benefit mankind and me?
Personally I have seen so much hate in some "reasonably wise people" that I was shocked at their ignorance of being brainwashed by main stream media about a certain man and his team.
コメントありがとう。状況は本当に悪いのだろうか？「プロパガンダ」や「洗脳」が存在するのは明らかだが、それが「あらゆる方面」からもたらされると見るのは大げさだろう！純粋に客観的な報道を志しているメディアはたくさんある。
Thanks for your comment. Is the situation really as bad - or as bad-intentioned- as all that? "Propaganda" and "brainwashing" clearly exist, but surely it's exaggerated to see them coming from "all sides"! There are plenty of media sources that genuinely aspire to objective reporting.
ソーシャル・メディアから学ぶ方法はあると私は信じているが、そこに到達するためには、主に本を読んで現実の知識ベースを構築し、何が何であるかを区別できるようになるために、さまざまな情報源を通じて知恵を集めなければならない！何が本物で、何が偽物で、何がプロパガンダで、何がMMの80％がそうである操作なのか！
若者にはチャンスはない。だから主流メディアやソーシャルメディアは、若者の心を型にはめる教化キャンプなのだ！ そこには健全なものは何もない！
私たちは何者か？私たちは本質的に、見たこと、聞いたこと、経験したことなのです
今日の世界で、そのような出来事の大半はどこで起きているのか？メインストリームとソーシャルメディアだ
ソーシャルメディアの大半は非常に偏向しており、セカンドオピニオンは潰されたり、検閲されたりしている！
もしあなたが法廷に来て、一方的な意見だけを聞く裁判官と直面したら、どのような結果を期待できるだろうか？残念ながら、メインストリームやソーシャルメディアに流れる社会は、そのような裁判官なのだろうか？
我々は民主主義を主張するかもしれないが、我々はまだその準備ができていない！
I believe there is way to learn from Social media but to get to that point you have to collect Wisdom through different sources mainly reading the books building the knowledge base of reality and then you can join the Mainstream media to be able to distinguish what is what! What's real what fake what is propaganda and manipulation which 80% of MM is!!
Young person doesn't stand the chance that's why Mainstream and Social media are indoctrination camps where young minds are molded ! Nothing healthy there!
Who we are? We are in essence what we saw, heard and experienced
Where in today's world majority of those events happen? Mainstream and Social Media!!
Majority of Social media is very heavy polarized and second opinion is crushed or censored big way, censoring opinions on mainstream and Social media is huge and as such People don't have chance to engage in rational thinking!
If you come to Cort room and face the Judge that listens just one side of the story, What outcome you can expect? Unfortunately society tanks to Mainstream and Social Media is that Judge?
We may claim Democracy but we aren't ready for that yet!
特に若者のソーシャルメディアの利用をもっと厳しく規制すべきだと思いますか？また、「一方的な法廷」という点では、社会ではどのような意見や見解が聞かれないと感じますか？
Thanks for your thoughts - you mentioned young people especially, do you think their social media use should be more heavily regulated? And in terms of the "one-sided courtroom", what types of opinions and views do you feel are not being heard in society?
真実でないことを広く流すことができる。
It allows untruths to be broadcast widely.
同じように、事実や真実を広く伝えることもできる。
Same way, it also allows facts and truths to be broadcast widely.
では、その解決策は、放送される真実でないものの量を最小限にしようとすることなのか、それとも、あるものが真実かそうでないかを見分けることができるユーザーの能力を最大限に高めることなのか？
so is the solution to try to minimise the amount of untruths being broadcast, or to maximise the ability of users to be able to tell when something is real or not?
