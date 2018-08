Este conteúdo foi publicado em 24 de Agosto de 2018 16:31 24. Agosto 2018 - 16:31





Harald Szeemann (1933-2005) was kicked out of Bern after the shockwaves provoked by the last exhibition of his 8-year tenure as director of the city's Kunsthalle, "When attitudes become form" (1969). It was certainly a big loss for the city: Bern would never manage to attract the European and international artistic avant-garde that flocked into town during Szeemann's time.

For the curator, though, it marked just the beginning of a prolific international career, becoming practically "a synonymous with the advent of globalism in contemporary art", according to the leaflet accompanying the exhibition "Harald Szeemann: Museum of Obsessions", currently on display in Szeemann's original 'laboratory', the Kunsthalle Bern.

After Bern, he would wreak artistic havoc in various city, taking charge of some of the most important international art fixtures, such as the documenta in Kassel and the Venice Biennale.

His legacy cannot be overstated: as one of the most distinguished champions of conceptual art, postminimalism and other post-1960s avant-garde, Szeemann imploded the stiff eurocentric patterns that used to guide (and still do, in many cases) the programs of art spaces and museums.

Szeemann's archive, which he referred as the "Museum of Obsessions" and comprehended every single piece of his more than 150 exhibitions, was eventually bought by the Getty Foundation - and now comes back to Bern. But hurry up: the exhibition closes on September 2nd.





