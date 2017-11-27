This content was published on November 27, 2017 5:22 PM Nov 27, 2017 - 17:22

Jobs for delivery men: half of Swiss now regularly buy online (Keystone)

The extent of Swiss consumers shopping online has increased over the past year to almost one in two, a new survey has found. This places the country just short of the European average.



The statistics, collected and unveiled on Monday by delivery firm DPDgroup, show that the number of Swiss people “regularly” shopping online has increased from 44% to 49%, an increase that still leaves it behind the European average of 54%.



Of this number, the results show, some 80% of Swiss e-shoppers have ordered from foreign websites, continuing a trend of steadily rising cross-border purchases. The top domains for Swiss buyers are Germany (63%), China (34%), and France (32%).



As for the reasons driving customers online, the main factors mentioned by survey respondents were better prices (62%) and the ability to find items not available locally (57%). The most-purchased products tended to be fashion items, books, and shoes.



And if Swiss shoppers are still marginally less willing than elsewhere in Europe to shop online, those that do are more loyal and persistent, the study shows. Some 89% say that they order regularly – if not exclusively – from the same sources.





