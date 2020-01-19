Navigation

Think of interpreters and you might think of focused faces wearing headphones in glass booths at conferences. Or perhaps people whispering into the ears of presidents at international summits. But have you ever thought about the skills these unsung heroes have to master and the pressures they have to face? 

One of the Swiss parliament’s nine official interpreters explains the challenges of ensuring everyone can understand what’s going on in a country with three official languages. 

Babel in Bern The art of interpreting in Switzerland’s polyglot parliament

Ensuring Swiss politicians can understand each other is challenging, stressful but rewarding, says one of parliament’s official interpreters.

