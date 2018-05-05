This content was published on May 5, 2018 5:00 PM May 5, 2018 - 17:00

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

Monday

18,000

The maximum amount in Swiss francs the national authorities are willing to spend annually per refugee to boost their integration into the workforce and society. Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga announced on Monday the decision to triple government spending—allocating an additional CHF 162 million per year—on refugees and asylum seekers with temporary status.





Tuesday

813

The number of sexual crimes committed in Swiss asylum centers last year. The Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday that the number of sexual offense rose by 60% compared to 2016.





Wednesday

13,000

The total number of tracing requests that the Swiss-run International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)external link has received since the start of the Syrian conflict. The ICRC said Wednesday inquiries came from all over the world and that its staff had very limited success reuniting Syrian family members.

Thursday

26

The number of people who died in 19 separate avalanche incidents last winter. In a report published Thursday, The Davos-based Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Researchexternal link also noted there have been some 250 destructive avalanches due to extraordinary snowfall in the winter of 2017-2018.

