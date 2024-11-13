未来的瑞士中立模式是什么？
在俄罗斯大举入侵乌克兰之后，俄罗斯称瑞士不再中立，因为瑞士参与了西方对俄罗斯的制裁，从而失去了自己的中立性。
8 月，瑞士政府成立的一个委员会针对瑞士未来的安全政策提出了建议，其中包括接近北约的计划。西方媒体评论，瑞士将放弃中立。
通过这两件事不难看出一个事实： 瑞士的中立常常受到误解。
或者是瑞士的这种中立模式在目前各国形成联盟的时期已经过时？您怎么看？我们期待您的评论！
约翰-博尔顿（美国前国家安全顾问）建议瑞士加入北约。他说，"因为在未来，瑞士不能依靠其长期的中立传统"。 这都是在制造恐惧。这种战争贩子行为必须结束。 我猜他也在 "怀恨在心"，因为特朗普不想让他加入自己的政府。瑞士的中立性使其在过去的100多年里一直远离战争并保持安全。加入北约只会让瑞士成为众矢之的，尽管瑞士的中立性已经受到了一定程度的损害。
请记住，当美国在全球各地拉拢附庸发动战争时，美国（远在大洋彼岸）不会受到影响，而欧洲却会遭到毁灭性打击。看看德国现在的情况吧，他们 "割掉了自己的鼻子"。这是一个很好的例子，说明那些听命于美国并决心继续奉行失败战略的国家是多么不幸。肖尔茨在两年未与普京通话后，最近与普京进行了接触......也许他开始有点醒悟了？我希望瑞士有足够的 "智慧 "看穿这些糟糕的建议，但不幸的是，在现任瑞士总统的领导下，瑞士可能会更加衰落。
有趣的是，你写了那么多关于战争贩子的文章，却只字不提俄罗斯对乌克兰的袭击。为什么不提？
我认为瑞士的方向是正确的。看看日本在美国混乱时期的马虎吧。
我认为有必要在国际层面发表说明性声明，以表明瑞士联邦的中立支柱是什么，并举 出一些例子，包括乌克兰的情况。
瑞士联邦
达格玛-莱昂
亲爱的莱昂先生，感谢您的贡献。这正是我们在特定主题报道中所努力做的。然而，这并不容易，因为作为一家国际媒体，我们的读者遍布世界各地。您的意见非常重要，我们目前正在针对这种情况开发新的形式。
来自伯尔尼的问候。
如果一个国家：a) 输入外国人口和产品，b) 输出瑞士人口和产品，c) 允许瑞士游客出境或外国游客入境，d) 干预其他国家的行为或允许其他国家以瑞士的方式进行干预，那么这个国家就不可能真正保持中立。模仿唐纳德-特朗普（Donald Trump）的墨西哥隔离墙，在整个国家周围筑起一堵墙，忘掉世界上其他国家，享受你们的中立吧。
根据这一定义，北朝鲜可能是榜样...
我希望瑞士能像我们的先辈一样强大。我希望瑞士不会被我们的邻国和霸权（美国/欧盟）讹诈，并能保持众所周知的中立。
但这是对政治的片面理解：瑞士的邻国是瑞士最重要的经济伙伴，而且在很大程度上具有相同的政治价值观。您是如何想到讹诈的？
通过阅读不同的帖子，这个问题再复杂不过了。就我而言，我理解没有完美的中立，但即使这种中立要付出道德、经济等方面的代价，我认为它也必须继续下去。我生来就是中立的瑞士人，我希望在未来很长一段时间内都能保持中立。
A la lecture des différentes interventions, l'affaire est on ne peut plus complexe. Pour ma part, je comprends que la neutralité parfaite n'existe pas, mais même si cette neutralité a un coût, moral, économique etc... je pense qu'elle doit perdurer. Je suis né avec une Suisse neutre et j'espère qu'elle le restera encore longtemps.
像俄罗斯这样的侵略国政府来界定瑞士的中立性并就此表明立场是不可接受的。另一方面，我理解瑞士不能袖手旁观俄罗斯的侵略，必须在这个问题上明确表态。
我希望瑞士能像我们的祖先一样懂得坚强。它不会屈服于邻国和霸权（美国/欧盟）的讹诈，它知道如何保持众所周知的中立。
我不知道有多少人还没有理解过去几十年发生的事件。从入侵伊拉克开始，到西方政治精英的谎言和欺骗（见维基解密披露的秘密文件）。这一切都是为了实现他们称霸全球的野心。
为了知识分子的诚实，每个人都应该参与到这些问题中来。
但瑞士的中立不再承认俄罗斯等国，而西方国家却承认。您对此有何看法？
嗯，这是霸权主义强加给我们的中立的替代品。
这才是真正的瑞士中立，1907 年的《海牙协定》对此做出了规定：
瑞士不参与国际武装冲突，不向交战方提供军队或军备，不将其领土交由交战方支配，宪法只规定了自卫权以及人道主义援助和救灾合作。
没错，这就是至今仍然适用的中立国法。顺便提一下，瑞士的中立在很大程度上是在维也纳会议上由当时的所有欧洲列强（而不是美国，您可能把美国称为霸主）确定的。
不尽然。瑞士继续以 "不同的灰色阴影 "保持中立。
瑞士几乎完全采纳了大多数西方国家对俄罗斯实施的制裁。对于一个中立国来说，这是一种耻辱。
他说得没错，瑞士的中立地位是当时所有欧洲列强在维也纳会议上确立的。
你们肯定知道，第二次世界大战后，欧洲成了美国的附庸。谁在欧洲主宰法律，谁就是霸主。
我想借此机会提醒各位，将欧洲从纳粹手中解放出来的不是美国，而是俄罗斯人民（苏联），那里有超过 2 700 万平民和士兵付出了生命，而美国士兵只有 17 万。
瑞士已经发布或通过了针对多个国家的制裁措施。您可以在这里找到相关信息（意大利语）： https://www.swissinfo.ch/ita/affari-esteri/cosa-c%c3%a8-di-vero-nella-propaganda-russa-sulla-svizzera/87572300
感谢您的提醒。这和现在有什么关系？按照您的逻辑，俄罗斯可以逍遥法外，因为纳粹在第二次世界大战期间杀害了大量苏联人？
我一直听说美国的教育很糟糕，但显然瑞士的教育也没好到哪里去。 历史似乎尤其欠缺。 如果您在学校没学过或不记得了，请允许我提醒您，希特勒和斯大林在二战初期是盟友，他们瓜分欧洲小国以扩张帝国版图。 只是在希特勒背叛斯大林并进攻俄国之后，他们才变成了敌人。 在斯大林的统治下，数百万俄罗斯人丧生，以至于德国人第一次入侵时被当作解放者来迎接，直到他们意识到纳粹和共产党一样残暴。认为俄罗斯解放了欧洲的观点尤其荒谬。 只要问问波兰人、捷克人或爱沙尼亚人，他们在二战结束后有多大的解放感就知道了。 此外，我们损失了 50 万士兵，而不是为了阻止欧洲人自相残杀而损失的 17 万士兵。 相信我，如果欧洲不再滋生喜欢侵略邻国、制造混乱的凶残政权，美国会很乐意停止在那里花费数十亿美元、驻扎成千上万的军队。
正如尼采所写，"每一刻都注定要永恒地循环往复"。
昨天是希特勒的德国寻求在 "战场 "上战胜俄罗斯，今天则是美国及其附庸希望在经济和军事战略上取得最好的结果。
德国统一时，西方向苏联领导人承诺，如果新德国加入北约，他们将不会把联盟扩大到欧洲的前苏联卫星国。众所周知，这一承诺并未兑现。
因此，乌克兰今天的冲突也是 30 年误解和违背诺言的结果，我不想为自己辩解什么。
我之前提醒大家的意思是，欧洲欠俄罗斯一些东西，至少应该被倾听和尊重！
最后，我想说的是，瑞士应该毫不犹豫地恢复其数百年来的纯粹中立。
将希特勒的德国与 "美国及其附庸 "相提并论--你是认真的吗？
我在上面和以前的文章中都写过这一点。我强调，我不是在为任何事情辩护。现在发生的一切是过去 30 年来西方鲁莽政策的结果。
马夫里斯先生，如果有人威胁你并试图孤立你，你有权做出反应吗？
请告诉我！
我不是在拿希特勒的德国和美国作比较，只是同样对俄罗斯抱有仇俄心理。
请不要歪曲我所写的内容。
历史是由胜利者书写的 "这句话提醒我们，历史叙事并非中立客观，而是存在偏见和主观性。
你可能只读过霸权者讲述的故事。
大家好。这是我的简单看法：
我担心长期以来以中立国著称的瑞士很快就会失去中立国的地位，因为欧盟（美国）不断试图将瑞士拉向一边。现在，瑞士因为没有出口武器支持乌克兰战争而受到 "谴责"。他们还试图拉拢瑞士加入北约。就我个人而言，我不喜欢这一举动，我希望瑞士以及瑞士的政治家和公民能够决定他们是否同意中立。但这将对瑞士内部的许多制度造成很大损害。我不赞成试验。
你不必担心这个：北约不能 "并入 "一个国家；各州可自主决定是否加入北约。在瑞士，这必须通过全民公决来决定。
除此之外，这不会很快发生。调查显示，瑞士大多数人不想加入北约。然而，大多数人希望与北约建立更紧密的关系--尤其是在俄罗斯大举入侵乌克兰之后，这一趋势有增无减。
而且，无论一些政客和媒体怎么说，瑞士改变中立立场都是无可争议的。
"然而，大多数人希望与北约建立更密切的关系。
您有数据支持这一论点吗？
这是苏黎世联邦理工学院 "安全研究中心 "开展的 "2024 年安全 "研究的结果之一。以下是我们的文章（意大利语）： https://www.swissinfo.ch/ita/affari-esteri/la-maggioranza-della-popolazione-svizzera-vuole-avvicinarsi-alla-nato-ma-con-dei-chiari-limiti/83547107
以下是研究报告（德文和英文版）： https://css.ethz.ch/publikationen/studie-sicherheit.html
我觉得您所说的 "来自欧盟和美国的压力 "有些自相矛盾。
我不认为欧盟是美国的好朋友！
事实上，他们之间并不合作，观点也不一致。
我还读到，您对瑞士是否加入北约的看法有误。他们已经不止一次说过 "不"，并希望保持中立。
但我必须承认，瑞士人 "在公民意愿的背后 "加入北约和欧盟是一种隐蔽的政治背叛。
现在，我们必须拭目以待，看看美国新政府会怎么做。
一个我们无法改变，只能接受，但肯定不会比上一届更糟的 REP 政府。
我刚刚在 Swissinfo 上读到一篇文章，说瑞士总统（阿姆赫德夫人）想在瑞士中立的棺材上钉上最后一颗钉子。她说，她 "支持解除向乌克兰再出口武器的禁令，并希望向北约靠拢"。这是一个全面失败的战略，将给瑞士带来巨大损失。令人震惊的是，西方领导人拒绝认清风向。一切都结束了。西方霸权走到了尽头。 制裁对俄罗斯不起作用，乌克兰已经输掉（或正在输掉）战争（有关报道随处可见）。瑞士现在应集中精力与即将到来的世界新秩序保持一致。这意味着瑞士不应再追随那些在西方做出灾难性决定的国家，而应开始 "思考 "作为一个希望在转角处生存下来的国家，因为繁荣和增长就在欧亚大陆。 金砖国家的国内生产总值已经超过了西方七国集团。醒醒吧，瑞士.....！
I just read an article on Swissinfo that the Swiss president (Frau. Amherd) wants to put the final nail in the coffin of Swiss neutrality. She says she "backs lifting re-export ban on arms to Ukraine and wants to get closer to NATO." This is a losing strategy all-the-way-round and will cause Switzerland much harm. It's amazing that western leaders refuse to acknowledge which way the wind is blowing. It's over. The western hegemony is done. The sanctions didn't work on Russia and Ukraine has lost (or is losing) the war (the reports are everywhere). Switzerland should now be concentrating on aligning themselves with the upcoming New-World-Order. That means stop following those making disastrous decisions in the west and start "thinking" as a country that wants to survive what's coming around the corner because prosperity and growth is in Eurasia. The BRICS GDP has already surpassed that of the G7 of the west. Wake-Up Switzerland...!!!
有趣的是，你看得如此清楚，而在战场上似乎就不那么清楚了。数十年来，西方的终结一直被人们津津乐道--问题是：这到底意味着什么？这种终结的具体表现是什么？
关于再出口条例的修改还有一点：这是在议会中讨论和决定的，并不只是政府在做这件事，也不只是国防部长一个人在做这件事。
@Giannis Mavris...我已经全面回答了你的问题，但你没有公布我的答案。你的行为比任何其他审查内容的主流媒体出版物都要糟糕......我的意思是，你仍然认为乌克兰赢得了战争，瑞士是一个中立国。 LOL 你的信仰受到了挑战，而你却无法接受。我相信你会发表这样的回复，以显示你的 "公正客观"，然后你就会大谈 "准则 "之类的废话。我的帖子用可核实的信息准确地回答了你的问题。这只是瑞士不中立的另一个原因，因为主流媒体有自己的议程，而不是努力做到公正。难怪人们会对这类出版物失去兴趣。真是荒唐透顶！
@Giannis Mavris...I gave you a comprehensive reply to your questions but yet you didn't publish my response. You're acting worse than any other mainstream media publication that censors content.. I mean you still believe that Ukraine is winning the war and that Switzerland is a neutral country. LOL Your beliefs are being challenged and you can't handle it. I'm sure you'll probably publish this response to make it appear that you're being "fair and objective" then you'll throw in nonsense about "guidelines" and such. My post answered your questions precisely with verifiable information. This just proves another reason why Switzerland is not neutral because the mainstream media has an agenda rather than trying to be fair. No wonder people are losing interest in these types of publications. Laughable really...!!!
亲爱的 PropD、
感谢您的评论。正如我们以前提到过的，在 SWI swissinfo.ch 网站上，听取我们所服务的社区的意见，同时为建设性的对话、讨论和信息提供空间，这对我们来说非常重要。为了实现这些目标，我们制定了一些指导方针（您可以在这里阅读：https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/about-us/terms-of-use/44141966）。
在审核评论时，我们会特别注意以偏概全和无法证实的说法，因为互联网上错误信息的风险正在增加。因此，无论是在社交媒体页面还是在我们的网站上，我们都会根据我们的指导方针认真审核评论，并与读者保持对话。每条评论都会由我们的编辑团队成员进行审查，并根据我们的网络礼仪和使用条款进行评估，然后才会发布。
我们没有接受您之前的评论，因为其中包含无法核实的说法。请您在今后的文章中遵守我们的准则。非常感谢！
是的，我们有阿姆赫德夫人，很不幸！
几十年来，"几乎 "整个联邦委员会都一再（故意）忘记瑞士人民的意愿。
Ch 成功模式比以往任何时候都更具现实意义，它绝不过时，并已被数百年的实践所证明。请不要做实验。永久、武装独立和中立绝不过时。什么叫 "形成集团的时代"？集团一直存在。在中世纪、拿破仑时代、第一次和第二次世界大战之前和期间都有。在冷战期间（东西方集团形成），瑞士的军事装备实际上相当精良。地球上的强权政治没有任何变化。一旦发生战争，我们很难依靠北约。我们必须保护自己的安全。顺便说一句：如果世界上所有国家都保持中立，就不会有战争。多一点爱国主义精神对瑞士没有坏处。
您相信瑞士有能力抵御俄罗斯的核打击吗？
瑞士拥有核武器以威慑咄咄逼人的俄罗斯?????
我希望瑞士能够保持自治。几个世纪以来，我们的国家一直在反抗，而欧盟在经济和移民政策上都是一场惨败。一个受美国指挥的欧盟。瑞士人民从未如此贫穷，完全没有安全感，而领导人却坐拥民主，将数十亿美元拱手让给一个黑手党，而不是致力于和平。瑞士人应该去圣丹尼斯或格勒诺布尔等地走一走......瑞士经历了两次世界大战，你必须相信瑞士的制度运行良好，如果相信只有跨国公司和其他大富豪才能实现的乌托邦，那就大错特错了。
世界在变.......
还值得纪念吗？
森林之居的瑞士已经走到了尽头！
适应是必要的：适应还是迁就？
我让你们根据自己的道德水平和类型来决定。
我们已经越过了冻结俄罗斯资产的红线。很久以前，我们就因为P7飞机在国外被改装成战斗机的虚伪行为而越过了红线。
有人说我们的军队要与北约部队一起训练。
除了少数极端主义公民，我们大多数人都知道，当我们周围发生国际对抗时，我们想站在哪一边。
因此，让我们停止这种洗白的喜剧，把中立放在它该在的地方：垃圾桶！
大多数对中立感兴趣的人都抱有幻想，认为在涉及我们邻国的冲突中，他们会尊重我们的中立。
你的逻辑很有说服力。 瑞士的中立是在 1815 年维也纳会议上决定的。 在大多数战争都是君主国之间的战争时，这样做更有意义。 瑞士没有理由关心一块领土是由哈布斯堡王朝、波旁王朝还是沙皇控制。 但在当前形势下，瑞士人说他们不会在杀人独裁者和自由民主国家之间选边站是虚伪和不道德的。 瑞士不一定要加入北约，但也不能说对双方一视同仁，并期望在国际事务中得到尊重。 如果瑞士与俄罗斯或中国接壤，他们肯定不会进行这样的辩论。
其实很简单。
想象一下，有一场战争，没有人去。
瑞士中立的想法实际上是履行《联合国宪章》第二条的规定，所有成员国都必须遵守。不这样做的国家将受到严厉制裁。
第 2 条实际上就是反对武装冲突的法律。禁止攻击、殴打、强奸、过失杀人、谋杀......(禁止一切暴力或暴力威胁）
中立是对该法的明确承诺。
联合国宪章》第二条（禁止使用武力）[......］
(3) 各会员国应以和平方法解决其国际争端，俾免危及国际和平、安全及正义。
(4) 各会员国在其国际关系上不得使用威胁或武力，或以与联合国宗旨不符之任何其他方法，侵害任何国家之领土完整或政治独立。[...]
宾果游戏
当然，当最严重违反国际法和侵犯人权的大国美国、英国、法国、中国和俄罗斯（以及以色列通过美国的 AIPAC）不是联合国会员国，却在联合国安理会中荒唐地享有否决权时，这并没有多大帮助......
这就好比世界政府由五个最大的黑手党势力掌管，他们都享有不可触碰的权利......令人匪夷所思。
简而言之，如果所有国家都遵守第二条规定，我们就只会有中立国家和世界和平。保持中立是合乎逻辑的第一步。
中立就是在发生战争时不去那里。
这种模式有前途吗？
不幸的是，本着苏格拉底批评民主的精神，我不得不对这个问题做出否定的回答。人类缺乏情商。如果我们不长大，不寻求合作而不是竞争，我们注定要失败，这是不可避免的。
____________
顺便提一下，这不是一次大规模入侵，而只是局部入侵，而且显然既不是无缘无故的，也不是出乎意料的。
正是与北约的和解首先将战争带到了乌克兰。
北约的目的只有一个，那就是防止与俄罗斯开战；它不仅没有做到这一点，反而通过扩张挑起了战争。
只有外交和妥协（我们瑞士人以此闻名）才能防止战争。国际法禁止战争，包括干涉外国政治。正是美国违反国际法干涉乌克兰政治才导致了战争，在此之前是和平的。相对
我同意你的观点，亚历山大萨姆！
为这篇好文章点赞。
我同意第一部分。但不同意第二部分：北约挑起了战争？但在此之前，你说 "部分 "入侵（当然规模很大，因为它的目标是整个国家）是无缘无故的？美国也有责任？当然，你可以完全无视侵略者的作用，就像你所做的那样--但这样你就不是在分析现实。
他们非常偏颇。
作为一名乌克兰人，我对 "美国违反国际法干涉乌克兰政治并导致战争 "一无所知。
相反，我知道俄罗斯对乌克兰发动信息、经济和外交战争以剥夺乌克兰主权的大量事实，也知道俄罗斯自 2014 年以来为消除乌克兰的独立并将其并入俄罗斯而采取的直接军事行动。
如果您能公布您能提供的证据，为您的说法辩护，我将不胜感激。
下午好，女士们，先生们。
我认为，从瑞士停止批评美国和北约入侵那些不屈服于其征服模式的国家的那一刻起，瑞士的中立就失去了本质。当你看到他们屠杀像塞尔维亚人这样的民族，或者最近的伊拉克、利比亚，当他们对叙利亚发动经济和军事战争时，你就无法保持中立。你会说那里有独裁政权，但波斯湾不也充满了独裁政权吗？这种矛盾心理不能与所谓的中立齐头并进：在涉及盟友的盟友时，制裁某些国家，忽视其他国家。
让我们坚持你的第一点，好吗？首先，北约没有 "屠杀 "任何塞族人。它尽其所能避免平民伤亡。当贝尔格莱德遭到轰炸时，其居民可以安全地在阳台上观看。其次，你很容易就忘记了塞尔维亚为何遭到攻击。你想让我提醒你塞尔维亚过去十年的行动，这些行动导致了无数的大屠杀吗？
瑞士的 "中立 "越来越少。山姆大叔（美国）日渐式微的力量仍然让这个小国不堪重负。
La "neutralidad" Suiza lo es cada vez menos. El poder aunque decadente del tío Sam (EEUU) es demasiado aún para el pequeño país.
你怎么会想到美国？
瑞士在全球地缘政治中的地位是独一无二的，这得益于其历史上的中立性和位于欧洲中心的地理位置，周围环绕着欧盟和北约成员国。虽然瑞士不是这两个组织的成员，但却从邻国提供的经济联系和安全保障中获益匪浅。然而，最近的地缘政治发展，特别是乌克兰战争和世界大国之间日益紧张的关系，正在促使瑞士重新考虑其中立性及其军事工业。
1 瑞士国防工业与地缘政治背景
瑞士国防工业历来向世界各国出口武器。根据斯德哥尔摩国际和平研究所（SIPRI）的数据，瑞士是全球 20 大武器出口国之一，这些出口在瑞士经济中占有重要地位。然而，瑞士法律禁止向卷入冲突的国家出口武器，这一限制损害了瑞士与国际伙伴的关系，尤其是在俄罗斯入侵乌克兰之后。
在乌克兰危机期间，北约和欧盟国家要求瑞士允许向乌克兰再出口瑞士制造的武器，但瑞士的中立政策阻止了此类请求。这引发了一场内部辩论，讨论在一个全球化和日益两极化的世界中，是否有必要更新这一中立政策。西方伙伴对瑞士的僵硬立场表示失望，并指出这可能会产生经济后果，因为许多北约国家可能更愿意从允许在冲突局势中使用武器的制造商那里购买武器。
靠近欧盟和北约的经济利益
在经济和安全政策方面，瑞士因毗邻欧盟和北约而受益匪浅。瑞士是欧盟最重要的贸易伙伴之一，2022 年的贸易额约为 2900 亿欧元。 此外，北约保证的地区稳定为瑞士的金融和商业活动提供了安全的环境。
根据联邦统计局的数据，瑞士50%以上的出口产品销往欧盟国家，这表明瑞士与邻国的经济一体化程度很高。进入欧盟市场对瑞士的经济繁荣至关重要。另一方面，北约提供的安全保护伞虽然没有正式将瑞士包括在内，但却在瑞士边境创造了一个稳定的环境。如果没有北约对欧洲安全的间接贡献，瑞士的国内稳定将面临潜在威胁。
3 乌克兰战争中的中立困境
乌克兰战争对瑞士的中立构成了道德和地缘政治挑战。俄罗斯的入侵违反了国际法和国家主权的基本原则，而这正是瑞士一贯捍卫的价值观。然而，拒绝向像乌克兰这样被独裁国家入侵的民主国家出口武器，会被视为对侵略者的默许支持。
北约和欧盟成员国，尤其是德国，呼吁瑞士重新考虑其立场。据对外关系委员会 (CFR) 称，瑞士不向乌克兰提供军事支持可能会导致该国在外交上被边缘化，并削弱其对国际安全与合作决策的影响力。
4 瑞士的未来：采取立场
如果瑞士不调整其中立政策以应对当今的挑战，就有可能在世界舞台上变得越来越不重要。欧盟和北约国家致力于捍卫民主原则，反对专制，如果瑞士被视为对集体安全无贡献的行为体，它们可能会逐渐减少与瑞士的合作。这不仅会影响瑞士的军事工业，还会影响金融业，因为瑞士作为可靠盟友的声誉将受到损害。
5 未来的决定
在这种情况下，瑞士必须采取明确的立场。乌克兰危机表明，世界已经两极分化，作为绝对概念的中立越来越难以在不造成经济和政治后果的情况下得以维持。向欧盟和北约靠拢不仅能让瑞士保持现有的经济和安全优势，还能捍卫构成瑞士政治制度基础的民主价值观和国际主权。
总之，在一个相互联系日益紧密、两极分化日益严重的世界中，如果瑞士坚持僵硬的中立立场，将会失去很多东西。与乌克兰、欧盟和北约站在一起不仅是道义上的正义之举，也是保持瑞士在世界舞台上的经济和政治重要性的务实战略。
站在欧盟和北约一边？那些在世界各地发动非法战争的人？那些试图剥夺我们主权的人？那些告诉我们应该如何生活和行为的人？
这一招不错。
在 700 年之后，这将是有史以来最愚蠢、最大的错误！
100%中立！无论发生什么，都会发生。
对于瑞士联邦来说，军事中立是其外交政策的基础，自1815年《巴黎条约》确立这一原则以来，瑞士一直奉行这一政策。瑞士拥有世界上历史最悠久的中立政策记录：200 多年来，瑞士一直没有卷入武装冲突，以确保自身安全。1907年《海牙公约》规定，瑞士不参与国际武装冲突，不向交战方提供军队或军备，不将其领土交由交战方支配。宪法》只规定了自卫权以及在人道主义援助和救灾方面的合作。
我们不会放弃我们的中立！.....！
认为瑞士实际上是中立国的想法简直荒唐可笑！除非我不明白中立的定义，但瑞士在当今世界大多数主要冲突中的行为与实际情况完全不符！
瑞士遵守中立法--该法严格限制瑞士在冲突中对交战各方的立场。还有一种中立政策更为灵活，由政府和议会根据具体情况实施。
您认为瑞士在哪些冲突中没有保持中立？
瑞士对俄罗斯的制裁完全建立在欧盟至高无上的地位之上，欧盟对瑞士实施了这些制裁。由于瑞士政府软弱无力，我们失去了公信力和中立性。如果我们增加数十亿美元的国防开支，这种情况也不会得到改善。无论如何，瑞士农业只能养活50%的人口。其余的人将会挨饿。随着绿党和左翼势力在我们的粮食土地上大做文章，粮食自给率将只有30%。悲惨的瑞士人，比我们的法国邻居还要糟糕。
