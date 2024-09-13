What is the future of Swiss neutrality?
After Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow declared that Switzerland was no longer neutral as it had adopted Western sanctions against Russia.
In August, a commission set up by the Swiss government made proposals for the country’s future security policy – including a rapprochement with NATO. Western media wrote that Switzerland wanted to give up its neutrality.
Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete? What do you think? We look forward to your comments.
Neutrality requires the courage to stand firm in the face of constant manipulation and threats to create fears of isolation. The great "authorities", who sometimes use carrots and sometimes sticks to get us to conform, have only one goal in mind: submission to their authority in order to force us to act in accordance with their wishes. Thomas Mann in his last interview in response to the question: What do you regret most in your life? The time I spent fearing things that never materialised. So steadfastness and patience - even in difficult times.
Neutralität verlangt Mut zur Standhaftigkeit gegenüber den immerwährenden Manipulationen und Drohungen, um Ängste vor Isolation zu erzeugen. Die großen „Autoritäten“, die uns mal mit Zuckerbrot und mal mit Peitsche dazu bringen wollen, haben nur ein Ziel im Sinn: Unterwerfung unter Ihre Autorität, um uns zu zwingen in Ihrem Sinne konform zu handeln. Thomas Mann in seinem letzten Interview auf die Frage: Was bedauern Sie am meisten in Ihrem Leben? Die Zeit, die ich mit Ängsten verbracht habe vor Dingen – die nie eingetreten sind. Also Standhaftigkeit und Geduld - auch in schwierigen Zeiten.
Neutrality with less American dominance, less boots on the ground in Europe and more responsibility for European countries - both financially as well as committing a military force to reckon with as a deterrent to any aggressor - has a cost Switzerland cannot and must not shirk.
Neutrality does not mean not having an opinion but it does mean not being involved in hostilities unless attacked first at the least.
Riding on the coat tails of the US taxpayers without a substantial commitment to support the effort to deter an aggressor is over, at least for the time being.
No more freeloading is a good thing actually, it helps grow a backbone!!
It also sets the standard for what’s important and that the gravy train has left the station and yes that includes rethinking some rules about where our war production facilities are headed.
Nobody wants to rely on a supply chain of armored vehicles, precision parts and ammunition that by default is interrupted as soon as the buyer is a designated country at war and the flow stops.
That’s one of the effects of export rules.
Unless of course Switzerland decides they will support their own production facilities to the point of subsidizing them heavily due to export restrictions.
For comparison: unlike Armasuisse / Ammotec which was recently purchased by a foreign company with plans to move production out of Switzerland, as long as GM produces tank chassis no foreign interest will be allowed to control or move production out of the US. But Switzerland is facing having its only ammunition producer leaving the country? Crazy!!
There is no Neutrality when Switzerland depends on mostly foreign suppliers for even its most basic defensive needs and ammunition ranks pretty high on the list.
So let’s not buy into the fear and give up what has served Switzerland for many years just because it’s the easy route or looks like a slick way to avoid sacrifices. The consequences are a price Switzerland cannot afford to pay!
Switzerland has nothing to fear from the US or Russia, but the real threat comes from the EU cabal. They are the ones who, with their constant pressure, try to destroy our neutrality and sovereignty. They stop at nothing, trying to impose their laws, their rules, and their vision on us, without any respect for our independence. Switzerland, under the guise of false cooperation, is in danger of being sold out and bent to the interests of those who, despite being neighbours, have no intention of respecting our historic neutrality.
La Svizzera non ha nulla da temere da Stati Uniti o Russia, ma è la vera minaccia arriva dalla congrega dell'Unione Europea. Loro sono quelli che, con le loro continue pressioni, cercano di distruggere la nostra neutralità e sovranità. Non si fermano davanti a nulla, cercando di imporci le loro leggi, le loro regole, e la loro visione, senza alcun rispetto per la nostra indipendenza. La Svizzera, sotto la maschera di una falsa cooperazione, rischia di essere svenduta e piegata agli interessi di chi, pur essendo vicino, non ha alcuna intenzione di rispettare la nostra storica neutralità.
Where is the Referendum on this important nuetrality topic? This topic requires a vote from the public as it undermines the entire status of Switzerland on the World stage and majes Switzerland suceptible to attack.
I raised my children in this country because of its steadfast nuetrality, i bank here because of the countries stability based on its nuetrality.
If Switzerland loses it nuetrality , do you think people will invest in the CHF?, what effect will this have on the banking?
Does Switzerland really want to increse the probability of having to use its nuclear bomb shelters due to be forced to take sides in conflicts in which they have no interest in?
A referendum is needed on this important topic, no person in government sgoukd be allowed to make this decision.
A referendum for what exactly? I don't understand your input.
Ein Referendum für was genau? Ich verstehe Ihren Input nicht.
Switzerland has been a nuetral country for over 200 years, by siding against Russia ( seizing assets), aligning more with NATO.. it is losing its nuetrality, in the past these decisions would not have been made, ..any move away from Swiss nuetrality should have been voted on via referendum.
Most people in Parliament and the government do not see it that way: For the Swiss institutions, it is clear that sanctions and rapprochement with Nato are compatible with neutrality.
Das sehen im Parlament und in der Regierung die meisten nicht so: Für die Schweizer Institutionen steht fest, dass Sanktionen und Annäherung an die Nato mit der Neutralität vereinbar sind.
Somalia, to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Niger, everywhere the western war for democracy has devastated and destroyed lives, installed corrupt governments that the people dislike, and strengthened Islamic fundamentalism.
To come and tell us that all this is compatible with our neutrality is shamelessly a lie !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Either our rulers have their own vested interests or our nation is being blackmailed and cowardly subjugated. I lean towards the latter. You be the judge of that.
Somalia, all’Iraq, all’Afghanistan, alla Libia, al Niger, ovunque la guerra occidentale per la democrazia ha devastato e distrutto vite, installato governi corrotti e invisi alle popolazioni, rafforzato l’integralismo islamico.
Venirci a dire che tutto questo è compatibile con la nostra neutralitâ è spudoratammente una menzogna !!!!!!!!!!!!!
O i nostri governanti hanno i loro interessi personali o la nostra nazione viene ricattata e vigliaccamente sottomessa. Propendo per la seconda. A voi l'ardua sentenza.
Hands off neutrality, otherwise we will inevitably end up in a war-mongering alliance at some point. And that doesn't have to be the case.
Hände weg von der Neutralität, sonst landen wir zwangsläufig, irgendwann mal in einem Kriegsgeilen Bündnis. Und das muss nicht sein.
Bravo Philipp ben detto!
I think that the concept of neutrality should not be confused with the defence of the nation.if we are the target of enemy powers,switzerland fights for its nation.at the present time,there are complaints from political powers where they put switzerland in the crosshairs of their missiles firing at our nuclear installations.to our country.We have to take care of our economy in the case of closing of the gas pipeline for our heating and not to go to more expensive economic solutions.then Israel attacks Palestine.iran.syria .Yemen .to Iran even its nuclear facilities.bombings,problems with Turkey and the whole middle east.and now it wants to stop international aid to the middle east and Palestine .claiming legitimate challenge to its statehood..if switzerland is neutral and withdraws aid to UNRWA .Palestine ceases to exist.if it denies aid to Ukraine what would happen to those peoples without international aid.the Russians criticize aid to Ukraine and threatens to attack whoever helps them .the concept of neutrality has another approach.the world too,being neutral does not mean not taking care of our national security.
Pienso que no se puede confundir el concepto de neutralidad.con defensa de la nación.si somos blanco de potencias enemigas suiza lucha por su nación.en los momentos actuales ,hay denuncias de potencias políticas donde ponen a suiza en la mira de sus disparos con misiles .a nuestras instalaciones nucleares.a nuestro país.solo por su ayuda internacional de derechos humanos.por la seguridad de la nación se pide ayuda a la OTAN de nuestro espacio aéreo.se tiene qué cuidar la economía.en caso de cierre de gasoducto para nuestra calefacción y no ir a soluciones más caras económicas.entonces Israel ataca a palestina.iran.siria .Yemen .a Irán hasta sus instalaciones nucleares.bombandeos, problemas con Turquía y todo el medio oriente.y ahora quiere parar la ayuda internacional al medio oriente próximo y Palestina .alegando desafío legítimo a su condición de estado..si suiza es neutral y retira la ayuda a UNRWA .deja de existir palestina.si niega la ayuda a Ucrania que pasaria con esos pueblos sin la ayuda internacional.los rusos critican la ayuda a Ucrania y amenaza con atacar quien los ayude .el concepto de neutralidad tiene otro enfoque.el mundo también,ser neutral no significa no cuidar nuestra seguridad nacional.
It is hard to believe, but a military alliance, NATO, whose functioning violates the principles of sovereignty and equality of states, enshrined in the UN Charter, has continued to expand over the past 27 years in contravention of international treaties. It is so unbelievable that everyone forgets about it.
Today 21 of the 27 EU countries belong to NATO under US command. The North Atlantic Council, the political body of the Alliance, according to NATO rules decides not by majority but always 'unanimously and by common accord', i.e. in agreement with what is decided in Washington.
The participation of the major European powers in these decisions usually takes place through secret negotiations with Washington on give and take. This leads to a further weakening of the European parliaments, which are already deprived of real decision-making powers on foreign and military policy.
In such a framework, Europe today finds itself in an even more dangerous situation than during the Cold War.
Three more countries Bosnia Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine are candidates to join NATO. Stoltenberg, spokesman for the US before NATO, states that 'we keep the door open and if the Kremlin's goal is to have less NATO on Russia's borders, it will only get more NATO'.
In the US-NATO escalation, it is clearly aimed at detonating a full-scale war in the heart of Europe, bringing nuclear weapons into play.
Added to this is the economic and social impact of increasing military spending. At the meeting of defence ministers, Stoltenberg triumphantly announced that 'this is the seventh consecutive year of increased defence spending by the European Allies, up by $270 billion since 2014'.
More public money taken away from social spending and investment. Kudos, very clever!
WE REMAIN NEUTRAL!!!!!!
Si stenta a crederlo, ma un’alleanza militare, la Nato, il cui funzionamento vìola i principi di sovranità e uguaglianza degli Stati, iscritti nella Carta delle Nazioni Unite, negli ultimi 27 anni ha continuato a espandersi, contravvenendo ai trattati internazionali. È talmente incredibile che tutti se ne dimenticano.
Oggi 21 dei 27 paesi dell’Unione Europea appartengono alla Nato sotto comando Usa. Il Consiglio Nord Atlantico, l’organo politico dell’Alleanza, secondo le norme Nato decide non a maggioranza ma sempre «all’unanimità e di comune accordo», ossia d’accordo con quanto deciso a Washington.
La partecipazione delle maggiori potenze europee a tali decisioni avviene in genere attraverso trattative segrete con Washington sul dare e avere. Ciò comporta un ulteriore indebolimento dei parlamenti europei, già oggi privati di reali poteri decisionali su politica estera e militare.
In un tale quadro, l’Europa si ritrova oggi in una situazione ancora più pericolosa di quella della guerra fredda.
Altri tre paesi Bosnia Erzegovina, Georgia e Ucraina sono candidati a entrare nella Nato. Stoltenberg, portavoce degli Usa prima che della Nato, dichiara che «teniamo la porta aperta e, se l’obiettivo del Cremlino è quello di avere meno Nato ai confini della Russia, otterrà solo più Nato».
Nella escalation Usa-Nato, è chiaramente diretta a far esplodere una guerra su larga scala nel cuore dell’Europa, facendo entrare in gioco le armi nucleari.
A tutto questo si aggiunge l’impatto economico e sociale della crescente spesa militare. Alla riunione dei ministri della Difesa, Stoltenberg ha annunciato trionfante che «questo è il settimo anno consecutivo di aumento della spesa della Difesa degli Alleati europei, accresciuta di 270 miliardi di dollari dal 2014».
Altro denaro pubblico sottratto alle spese sociali e agli investimenti. COMPLIMENTI, molto intelligente!
RIMANIAMO NEUTRALI!!!!!!
Switzerland must remain neutral at all times so that we can continue to be respected as we are throughout the world. We need to study these economic sanctions and how they affect us.
La Suisse doit rester neutre à tout moment pour que nous puissions continuer à être respectés comme nous le sommes dans le monde entier. Il faudrait étudier quelles ont été ces sanctions économiques et comment elles nous affectent.
Keep it intact, you have the only real democracy in the world, do not let it compromised or destroyed, stay neutral! Do not join any military or political international organizations other than what you already have, and keep your options of nautrality there all the time!
Europeans need your status also to learn how to get rid of their "partocracy" which elect lying parasites into office for 4 years with no means to remove them if they act against the people etc.
It may also help to remove the WEF from your country, thy are not really for the people anywhere.
I believe that neutrality remains the most important political aspect of Switzerland. It will be said that there is a lot of selfishness and opportunism, even hypocrisy, in neutrality, but in a world where geopolitical interests prevail, maintaining a neutral position is never easy. One of the EU's serious problems is precisely its failure to achieve a policy of armed neutrality like that of Switzerland. Without its NATO membership, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would probably not have taken place. For neutral countries the most important task is to help keep the peace. Europe is perhaps the continent that has suffered most from the ravages of atrocious wars, from the Peloponnesian War, the Thirty Years' War, to the two World Wars that were in reality another Thirty Years' War of nationalism. It is time for Europe to be a continent of peace, and in that achievement Switzerland remains a valuable example. When the EU rejects extra-European military alliances and has its own common defence system, and not just a common currency, then Switzerland could also join the great neutral European family. Let Americans, Asians and Africans resolve their conflicts among themselves. They will realise that armed neutrality is the wisest policy of all.
Creo que la neutralidad sigue siendo el aspecto político más importante de Suiza. Se dirá que en la neutralidad hay mucho de egoísmo y oportunismo, hasta hipocresía, pero en un mundo donde prevalecen los intereses geopolíticos mantener una posición neutral nunca es fácil. Uno de los graves problemas de la UE es precisamente no haber logrado una política de neutralidad armada com la de Suiza. Sin su pertenencia a la OTAN probablemente la invasión rusa a Ucrania no se hubiera producido. Para los países neutrales la labor más importante es contribuir a mantener la paz. Europa es quizá el continente que más ha sufrido los estragos de atroces guerras, desde la guerra del Peloponeso, la guerra de Los Treinta Años, hasta las dos guerras mundiales que fueron en realidad otra guerra de Treinta Años del nacionalismo. Es hora que Europa sea un continente de paz, y en ese logro Suiza sigue siendo un ejemplo valioso. Cuando la UE rechace alianzas militares extra europeas y tenga su propio sistema defensivo común, y no solo una moneda común, entonces Suiza también podría unirse a la gran familia europea neutral. Que americanos, asiáticos y africanos resuelvan sus conflictos entre ellos. Ya se darán cuenta que la Neutralidad armada es la política más sabia de todas.
Thank you for your contribution. However, I do not agree with this section:
"One of the EU's serious problems is precisely that it has not managed to achieve a policy of armed neutrality like Switzerland's. Without its NATO membership, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would probably not have taken place."
The EU did not succeed because it was never a declared goal. Apart from that, the EU is not a state that could decide such a thing.
And the second sentence is a propaganda story that can be safely ignored.
Danke für Ihren Beitrag. Mit diesem Abschnitt bin ich allerdings nicht einverstanden:
"Eines der schwerwiegenden Probleme der EU besteht gerade darin, dass es ihr nicht gelungen ist, eine Politik der bewaffneten Neutralität wie die der Schweiz zu erreichen. Ohne ihre NATO-Mitgliedschaft hätte der Einmarsch Russlands in die Ukraine wahrscheinlich nicht stattgefunden."
Es ist der EU nicht gelungen, weil es nie ein erklärtes Ziel war. Abgesehen davon ist die EU auch kein Staat, die so etwas beschliessen könnte.
Und der zweite Satz ist eine Propaganda-Mär, die man getrost ignorieren kann.
The last paragraph should read Armed neutrality; armed peace would seem an oxymoron.
El último párrafo debe decir Neutralidad armada; paz armada parecería un oximoron.
Klafrek, wise words!!!
I fully agree with you.
Klafrek, parole sagge!!!
Concordo pienamente con te.
Thank you Mirk for your words. I agree with you that armed neutrality is the only intelligent solution for Europe.
Gracias Mirk por tus palabras. Estoy de acuerdo contigo que la Neutralidad armada es la única solución inteligente para Europa.
Interesting thoughts, thank you. However, something doesn't add up: According to your explanations, NATO was imposed on the European states. Of course that's not true - the defence alliance came about precisely because the Western Europeans wanted it, as protection against the Soviet Union. And the Eastern European states that joined Nato did so voluntarily in order to place themselves under its protective umbrella.
Interessante Gedanken, danke. Allerdings geht etwas nicht auf: Gemäss ihren Ausführungen wurde die Nato den europäischen Staaten aufgesetzt. Das stimmt natürlich so nicht - das Verteidigungsbündnis kam gerade durch den Wunsch der Westeuropäer zustande, als Schutz vor der Sowjetunion. Und auch die osteuropäischen Staaten, die der Nato beitraten, taten das freiwillig, um sich unter ihren Schutzschirm zu stellen.
First of all Giannis I wish you a happy and successful year 2025.
Nowhere in my commentary did I write that NATO was imposed on Europe. It was the result of geopolitical rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union. When the Soviet Union collapsed, the new Russia dissolved the Warsaw Pact and allowed the reunification of Germany, but the United States, despite such signs of conciliation, expanded NATO and tried to become the world's hegemonic power, an attempt that failed. I reiterate my position that the European Union must be a union that makes Europe a continent of peace and armed neutrality, like the example of Switzerland. How many unnecessary deaths and destruction have already been caused by the war in Ukraine, which would not have happened without NATO's absurd expansionist ambition?
Ante todo Giannis te deseo un feliz y exitoso año 2025.
En ninguna parte de mi comentario escribí que la OTAN fue impuesta a Europa. Fue el resultado de la rivalidad geopolítica entre Estados Unidos y la Unión Soviética. Cuando esta colapsó, la nueva Rusia disolvió el Pacto de Varsovia y permitió la reunificación de Alemania, pero los Estados Unidos, a pesar de tales muestras de conciliación, expandieron la OTAN y trataron de convertirse en la potencia hegemónica mundial, intento que fracasó. Reitero mi posición que la Unión Europea debe ser una unión que haga de Europa un continente de paz y de neutralidad armada, como el ejemplo de Suiza. Cuántas muertes y cuánta destrucción innecesarias ha causado ya la guerra de Ucrania, que no hubieran ocurrido sin la absurda ansia expansionista de la OTAN
Happy New Year to you too! I respect your point of view on the EU, but I am not convinced by it.
And what I don't agree with is that Nato is "expanding": It is an alliance that sovereign states can join. To insinuate that it is expanding denies these states the opportunity to make independent decisions. And the war in Ukraine did not happen because of a "natural development": Russia chose to invade.
Auch Ihnen ein gutes neues Jahr! Ihren Standpunkt bezüglich der EU respektiere ich, er überzeugt mich jedoch nicht.
Und mit was ich nicht einverstanden bin, ist dass die Nato "expandiert": Es ist ein Bündnis, dem souveräne Staaten beitreten können. Zu insinuieren, dass es expandiert wird, spricht diesen Staaten die Möglichkeit ab, selbstständig Entscheidungen zu treffen. Und der Krieg in der Ukraine ist auch nicht aufgrund eine "natürlichen Entwicklung" passiert: Russland hat sich dafür entschieden, einzumarschieren.
It needs to be strengthened. The way, in my opinion, is to have it in the Constitution. Then sow the seeds for others to do the same.
TOTAL, unrestricted (and no longer opportunistic) neutrality.
Switzerland can, must, promote a NEUTRAL UNO (United Nations Organisation).
Há reforçar. O caminho, em meu juízo, é tê-la na Constituição. Depois é semear que outros possam fazer o mesmo.
Neutralidade TOTAL, irrestrita ( e não mais oportunista).
Suíça pode, deve, promover uma ONUN (organização das nações unidas NEUTRA)
All states sit on the UN, so all its decisions are the result of negotiations between all states. What does "neutral" mean for such an organisation?
In der UNO sitzen alle Staaten ein, somit sind alle ihre Entscheidungen das Resultat von Verhandlungen aller Staaten. Was bedeutet "neutral" für eine solche Organisation?
There has always been a good deal of business-commercial opportunism in Swiss neutrality. It is by no means a 'noble' neutrality. but one that allows us, as a geographically small country, to stay out of international political games and disputes.
It is also a hypocritical neutrality (!) because we have always sided with the Western bloc with its liberal and democratic economy, against the communist-statist and hardly democratic Eastern bloc. Whether this funambulistic game can also endure in the future remains to be seen, because in the event of an extended conflict against Russia and China, it is obvious that we would be forced to ask for help and thus an alliance with NATO!
This is not exactly exemplary neutrality, on the contrary: one only has to recall the ambiguous dealings with Hitler's Germany, dictated by mere opportunism, which, however, allowed us to remain uninvolved in the war being fought.
Nella neutralità svizzera c'è sempre stata una buona dose di opportunismo affaristico-commerciale. Non è affatto una neutralità "nobile" , ma che ci permette da paese geograficamente piccolo, di rimanere fuori dai giuochi politici e contese internazionali.
È pure una neutralità ipocrita (!) perché fummo da sempre schierati col blocco occidentale ad economia liberale e democratica, contro il blocco dell'Est comunista-statalista e ben poco o nulla democratico. Se questo gioco funambolico possa resistere anche in futuro, è tutto da vedere, perché in caso di conflitto allargato contro Russia e Cina , è ovvio che saremmo costretti a chiedere l'aiuto e perciò l'alleanza con la NATO!
Non si tratta proprio di una neutralità esemplare, anzi: basta già ricordare le ambigue vicende con la Germania di Hitler, dettate da mero opportunismo, che però ci permise di rimanere estranei alla guerra combattuta.
Why do you say Swiss neutrality is not noble?
Does it seem noble to you to expand eastwards and endanger Russia's security? Shamelessly continuing to provoke China? Exploiting and plundering the countries of the global south?
I do not know what you see as so democratic in the West. Representative democracies that once established do their dirty work.
The only democracy is direct democracy. Everything else is a surrogate.
Why should Russia and China attack us? Please explain it to me. If we remain neutral they have nothing to fear. If the rest of the warmongering western world wants to provoke Russia and China, that's their problem. They will get what they deserve.
We have been in the midst of a pack of wolves for centuries. We have always managed to overcome adversity unscathed. Let's keep it up!
Perchè dice che la neutralità svizzera non è nobile?
Le sembra nobile espandersi verso est mettendo in pericolo la sicurezza della Russia? Continuare sfacciatamente a provocare la Cina? Sfruttare e depredare i paesi del sud globale?
Non sò cosa veda lei di tanto democratico in occidente. Delle democrazie rappresentative che una volta insediatisi fanno il loro sporco comodo.
L'unica democrazia è la democrazia diretta. Tutto il resto è un surrogato.
Perchè la Russia e la Cina dovrebbero attaccarci? Me lo spieghi per favore. Se restiamo neutrali non abbiano nulla da temere. Se il resto del mondo occidentale guerrafondaio vuole provocare Russia e Cina è un l'oro problema. Avranno quello che si meritano.
È da secoli che siamo in mezzo ad un branco di lupi. Siamo sempre riusciti a superare indenni le varie avversità. Continuiamo così!
All the countries that took part, including Belgium, paid fortunes at the expense of their citizens without asking their opinion.
We're going to have to pay extra taxes to meet European standards.
I read recently that a Russian rocket would be waiting for Belgium in 15 minutes.
I also read that the Ukrainians are building a luxury hotel with our money. It's true that the Ukrainians who are fighting the war must be unhappy and must have lost one of their own.
During the elections in Belgium, I saw that all the citizens were calling for Ukraine to join the European Union and NATO.
Putin said that if he joined NATO we would all lose.
In Romania they voted for the Russians.
Switzerland must remain neutral.
And I've kept my father's nationality and my mother was Belgian and had dual nationality.
Tous les pays qui ont pris part dont la Belgique ont payé des fortunes au détriment de leurs concitoyens sans leurs demander leurs avis.
Nous allons devoir payer des taxes supplémentaires pour arriver aux normes européennes.
J’ai lu dernièrement qu’une fusée russe attendrait la Belgique en 15 min.
J’ai aussi lu que les Ukrainiens étaient entrain de construire un hôtel de luxe avec nos deniers. C’est vrai que les Ukrainiens qui font la guerre doivent être malheureux et ont dû perdre un des leurs.
Lors des élections en Belgique, j’ai vu que tous les citoyens demandaient que l’Ukraine rentre dans l’union européenne et à l’Otan.
Poutine a dit que s’il rentrait à l’Otan nous serions tous perdants.
En Roumanie ils ont voté pour les russes.
La Suisse, doit rester neutre.
Et j’ai gardé la nationalité de mon père et ma mère était belge et avait la double nationalité..
For the older generation, those of us who were born during the war and lived through that period with all its rigours, it seems essential to us to retain sufficient room for manoeuvre to avoid being dragged into a general disaster for Europe.
This does not mean disarmament or passivity, but constant vigilance over the maintenance and upkeep of the army, agreements with EU countries, the manufacture of weapons and the absolute need to educate the population in the discipline required to be ready at any moment given the winds of warlike madness that are sweeping the planet.
Remaining neutral does not mean being passive, but working as hard as we can to avoid war.
Pour les aînés, nous qui sommes nés pendant la guerre et avons vécu cette période avec toutes les rigueurs qui s'imposaient, il nous semble primordial de conserver une marge de manoeuvre suffisante pour ne pas se laisser entraîner dans un désastre généralisé de l'Europe.
Cela ne veut pas dire ni désarmement ni passivité mais une vigilance constante sur le maintien et entretien de l'armée, les accords avec les pays de l'UE, la fabrication d'armement et la nécessité absolue d'éduquer la population à une discipline pour être prêts à tout moment vu le vent de folie guerrière qui s'empare de la planète.
Rester neutre ne veut pas dire être passifs mais travailler autant que faire se peut pour éviter la guerre.
Neutrality at a time of war is essential.
We are living in a multi-polar world now dominated by autocrats who believe they do not have accountability to each-other.
Russia does not wish to admit that it still needs Switzerland, at the same time they are calling out how the world has become imbalanced toward America which clearly cannot be trusted as peacekeeper at this time.
Autocrats will use neutrality to their advantages; the rich will continue to stash money in Switzerland, but neutrality is not just for the rich, neutrality is for the protection of everyone, to ensure we are still able to have truthful conversations when emotions are running high.
Russia declaring Switzerland non-neutral should be seen as a check, not a declaration of Swiss non-neutrality. Can one imagine if Russia had not declared Switzerland non-neutral, and Switzerland continued to step in line with American and European aggression?
Putin may be an autocrat but sadly to a degree he does represent Russians and Russian sentiment about the world and their influence in it, and how they are controlled by America's global economic system which is based on an American democracy that is crumbling.
Neutrality is not over in Switzerland but it is deeply threatened by America's power imbalance, by social media, by climate change and by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Which American and European aggression are you referring to?
Welche amerikanischen und europäischen Aggressionen meinen Sie?
Neutrality has had a great relevance for Switzerland. We were usually squeezed between axis of evil and good, part of one or the other (Roman empire), we have been invaded peacefully (Napoleon) but appreciated, we went through WW1 and WW2 with fear but passive resistance. We always were "neutral", well since we fight each other in Marignano, so we were not neutral at all, only afterwards.
We went through the cold war in a comfortable situation, we were part of EFTA, but this economic association lost its members, and maybe the worst decision, we said "no" to the EEA (EWR) in 1994. Since then, we struggle with our relation with the EU, and since 2005 we have a very particular geopolitical situation, we are for the first time surrounded by one single big power. The European Union is all around us, never happened we had no more choices to play one against the other.
So I am a strong defender of Switzerland's independence, but neutrality has become a cowardry, a reason to say "I don't care". We at least apply sanctions against Russia, yes, But we also tolerate Russians spending and hoarding billions in Switzerland (or buy our properties). Did we ask where the money comes from, no? Oh surprise.
So we have to give up Neutrality and join Justice! Ukraine is attacked, we have to defend democracy, but this starts abroad. It is too late if Russian tanks are at Swiss border. So from austrich with the head into the sand, or bunker, we have to be active! Give at least 200 Leopard tanks to Ukraine ! Please Switzerland move forward in history!
ostrich ... sorry austrian friends, just typo!
It's one thing not to take part in military combat, and quite another to be neutral.
Nobody is going to invade Switzerland; apart from the cows, its riches cannot be tamed, they are 'intangible', but infiltration exists as everywhere else.
Example: the anti-fracking campaigns. True, tremors are possible, but they have never reached dangerous dimensions.
Reducing the energy independence of one place offers sales to occult forces elsewhere, and in this way, a possibility of pressure, limitation of autonomy.
But traditions say that those who think in
megalomania will grow family herbs.
Overthrow Marianne, axe France, humanity and divinity will thank you!
Gesund +
Une chose est ne pas participer aux combats militaires, et une autre d'être neutral.
Personne va envahir la Suisse; apart des vaches, ses richesses ne peuvent pas être apprivoisées, sont 'intangibles', mais les infiltrations existent comme partout.
Exemple: Les campagnes anti fracking. Vrai, les tremblements sont possibles, mais n'ont jamais atteint des dimensions dangereuses.
Réduire l'indépendance énergétique d'un lieu offre des ventes aux forces occultes ailleurs, et de cette façon, une possibilité de pression, limitation de autonomie.
Mais les traditions disent que ceux qui pensent en
mégalomanie vont passer des herbes familiales.
Renversez Marianne, hachez la France, l'humanité, la divinité vous remercieront!
Gesund +
John Bolton (former national security advisor in the USA) is suggesting that Switzerland join NATO. He states "as in the future it cannot rely on its long-standing tradition of neutrality." It's all fearmongering. This warmongering needs to end. I'm guessing he's "holding a grudge" as well seeing that Trump doesn't want him in his administration. The neutrality of Switzerland has kept the country OUT of wars and safe for 100s of years. Joining NATO will only make Switzerland a target even though Swiss neutrality has already been compromised to a certain degree.
Keep in mind as the US goes around the globe gathering vassals for war the United States (way across the ocean) won't be touched while Europe would be devastated. Look at what's happening to Germany who "has cut off its nose to spite its face." It's a perfect example of the misfortune of countries who follow US dictates and who are determined to continue to follow a failing strategy. Scholz contacted Putin recently after not speaking to him in 2 years...perhaps he's starting to wake up a bit? I hope that Switzerland will be "intelligent" enough to see through this bad advice but unfortunately with the current Swiss president at the helm, Switzerland may decline even more.
It's interesting that you write so much about warmongering but don't mention the Russian attack on Ukraine. Why not?
Interessant, dass Sie so viel über Kriegstreiberei schreiben, aber den russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine nicht erwähnen. Warum eigentlich nicht?
Because it was induced to put a stop to the expansion of the western warmongers NATO/OTAN. Simply put!
Go and read what our former Swiss intelligence colonel
Jaques Baud (I had posted a link to this, but the editors blocked it. For what reason it is not known to me).
Perchè è stata indotta a porre un freno all' espansione dei guerrafondai occidantali NATO/OTAN. Detto in parole semplici!
Andate a leggere cosa ne pensa il nostro ex. colonnello dei servizi segreti svizzero
Jaques Baud (avevo postato un link a riguardo, ma la redazione me la bloccato. Per quale motivo non mi è dato a sapere).
Bolton currently holds no official US government position. Most want nothing to do with him.
Bolton is advocating Switzerland join NATO because it would mean that Switzerland would be compelled to spend an extra 1.25% of it's GDP on (mainly US) weapons and defense.
He is saying this on behalf of weapons manufacturers. Guaranteed.. He is a saleman now
Thanks, so you put your head in the sand while Ukraine gets deleted from the world map. We export arms (even a lot) but only to good countries, what a joke, we accept money from good countries (oh really?), etc. No we are not neutral at all, we are selfish.
PropD.....the Swiss president counts as the two of spades! I am more concerned about the population, which is being manipulated, so to speak.
PropD.....il presidente svizzero conta come il due di picche! Mi preoccupa di più la popolazione, che viene manipolata, per così dire.
@Mirk...you are absolutely correct..!! I'm going to see if my reply to Giannis question is going to be published. Seems like he has a knack for publishing HIS replies but won't publish my answer to his replies. Seems a bit disingenuous to me. I answered in detail why Russia "had" to make a move into Ukraine and I find it unbelievable that people don't comprehend this. Obviously they haven't studied history and that includes recent history as well.
Russia was induced to break all norms of international law and launch an invasion of another country? This narrative does not become any truer just because it is propagated more. And it is also contradictory.
Russland wurde veranlasst, alle völkerrechtliche Normen zu brechen und eine Invasion in ein anderes Land zu starten? Dieses Narrativ wird nicht wahrer, nur weil man es mehr propagiert. Und es ist auch widersprüchlich.
It is not a narrative, it is a fact! Check it out.
I have explained it in previous posts. All verified and proven.
Here are the infringers:
Illegal wars unleashed by NATO:
- the illegal war against Iran (1953)
- the illegal war against Egypt (1956)
- the illegal war against Cuba (1961)
- the illegal war against Vietnam (1964)
- the illegal war against Nicaragua (1981)
- the illegal war against Serbia (1999)
- the illegal war against Iraq (2003)
- the illegal war against Ukraine (2014)
- the illegal war against Palestine (2023)
We have examples galore.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, won't you tell me that it is not an invasion or occupation? I hope you will not say it is legitimate?
You know what we say: the pot calling the kettle black. ;)
Non è una narrazone è un dato di fatto! Verifichi.
L' ho spiegato nei post precedenti. Tutto verificato e provato.
Ecco chi infrange:
Guerre illegali scatenate dalla NATO:
- la guerra illegale contro l’Iran (1953)
- la guerra illegale contro l’Egitto (1956)
- la guerra illegale contro Cuba (1961)
- la guerra illegale contro il Vietnam (1964)
- la guerra illegale contro il Nicaragua (1981)
- la guerra illegale contro la Serbia (1999)
- la guerra illegale contro l’Iraq (2003)
- la guerra illegale contro l’Ucraina (2014)
- la guerra illegale contro la Palestina (2023)
Ne abbiamo a bizzeffe di esempi.
Conflitto israelo-palestinese, non mi dirà che non è un invasione o un' occupazione? Spero non dirà che è legittima?
Sà lei come si dice da noi: il bue che dà del cornuto all' asino. ;)
@the_MEK2307....I agree 1000%
Learn about the history of Ukraine and Russia then get back to me. It's important today that people are "truly informed about the facts" and not parroting mainstream media talking points. This war would have never taken place if the west mainly USA hadn't stuck their nose into other countries business.
Hi PropD
More than 20 years ago I was also 100% on the western side. Then after the second attack on Iraq by the alliance I began to have doubts about western behaviour. Since then I became interested in geopolitics and my eyes were opened!!!!!
I advise everyone to go beyond just reading Mainstream to take more interest in past history and recent history (as you rightly mentioned PropD). Inform yourself by giving more sources and then draw your own conclusions.
Thanks again PropD for your interventions
Ciao PropD
Più di 20 anni fà ero anche io dalla parte occidentale al 100%. Poi dopo il secondo attacco all' Iraq da parte dell' alleanza ho cominciato ad avere dei dubbi sul comportamento occidentale. Da allora ho cominciato ad interessarmi di geopolitica e mi si sono aperti gli occhi!!!!!
Consiglio a tutti di andare al dilà della semplice lettura Mainstream di interessarsi di più alla storia passata e alla storia recente (come giustamente hai accennato tu PropD). Informatevi dà più fonti e poi traete le vostre conclusioni.
Grazie ancora PropD per i tuoi interventi
Right and opportunists too!
Giusto e anche opportunisti!
Russia has always been imperialist and aggressive: it is useless to speak ill of the USA and then always praise Russia. This is the typical attitude of the green-roots and red-broots!
La Russia fu da sempre imperialista e aggressiva: inutile-controproducente parlar male degli USA per poi sempre osannare la Russia. Questo è l'atteggiamento tipico dei rocco-verdi e dei rosso-bruni!
I think Swiss is on the right track. Look at the sloppiness in Japan at the time of the USA mess.
"力なき正義は無力なり、正義なき力は暴力なり"と武道では教えられております。Swissの進んでいる道は全く正しいと私は思います。今の日本でのUSA混乱時のだらしなさを見て下さい。
I am astonished that Japan with its thousand-year-old culture and tradition is still subjugated by the USA. It is truly sad.
Rimango basito che il Giappone con la sua millenaria cultura e tradizione sia ancora soggiogata dagli USA. È veramente triste.
@Mirk .... oh well forgot World War 2? Japan is so loved in South East Asia I can tell you for all the wonderful things they did ... and never said sorry about.
What is happening in Japan?
Esteemed Maserati
You are right, Japan committed unimaginable evils at that time.
This happened because the military seized power by pushing territorial expansion. It has a certain analogy with US-made imperialism today, don't you think?
This does not detract from the fact that their culture is or has been one of the most refined.
As for apologies, I think we westerners should shut up and be ashamed!
Have we ever apologised to the Native Americans, the former colonies, the Japanese in Nagasaki and Hiroschima, etc.?
Please, let's not make fools of ourselves!
Stimato Maserati
Lei ha ragione, il Giappone all'epoca commise delle nefandezze inimmaginabili.
Questo successe perchè i militari si appropiarono del potere dando una spinta all'espansione territoriale. Ha una certa analogia con l'imperialismo made in USA oggigiorno, non trova?
Ciò non toglie che la loro cultura sia o è stata una delle più raffinate.
In quanto alle scuse, penso che noi occidentali dovremmo stare zitti e vergogniarci!
Abbiamo mai chiesto scusa ai nativi americani, alle ex colonie, ai giapponesi di Nagasaki e Hiroschima ecc.?
Per favore, non rendiamoci ridicoli!
