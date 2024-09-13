What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

After Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow declared that Switzerland was no longer neutral as it had adopted Western sanctions against Russia.

In August, a commission set up by the Swiss government made proposals for the country’s future security policy – including a rapprochement with NATO. Western media wrote that Switzerland wanted to give up its neutrality.

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete? What do you think? We look forward to your comments.