What does a ‘dignified death’ mean to you?

When confronted with a terminal illness, people have different views on how they want to end their lives. We asked our readers to share their thoughts. Here’s what they say.
This content was published on
1 minute
I have a wealth of experience as a journalist working in Switzerland and enjoy producing videos, articles and podcasts on a range of subjects, recently focused mainly on politics and the environment.
Born in the UK, I studied law at Nottingham University, then went on to attend the first-ever post-graduate radio journalism college in London. After working as a radio journalist in the UK and then Switzerland from 1984 to 1995, I returned to the UK to complete a post-graduate diploma in film at Bournemouth Film School. I have been working as a video journalist ever since.
I'm a reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, Japanese-Swiss relations and assisted suicide. I'm also an editor in the Japanese department.
I worked for a Japanese newspaper for 10 years, covering a wide range of topics including crime, politics, and sports. Since 2017, I have been writing for SWI swissinfo.ch, focusing on social issues, particularly assisted suicide.
More European countries are legalising assisted dying because of the growing recognition of the right to die. Some people believe choosing when and how to die is an individual right, while others argue that death should not be controlled by human hands.
We asked our readers what a “dignified death” means to them.
This content was published on
The final act in assisted suicide – which is widely accepted in Switzerland – is the taking of a lethal substance. It needs the patient’s active involvement. Or to put it another way: it’s a suicide for which the patient requires medical help to prepare. Switzerland is one of the most progressive countries in the…
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.