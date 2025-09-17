Swiss engineering giant ABB invests in California AI company

ABB has invested in California company LandingAI through its Robotics division. This collaboration, the first of its kind, should eventually lead to the development of autonomous and versatile robots.

The LandingLens platform makes it possible to identify and process objects, processes or faults, without the need for complex programming or advanced AI experience, the Zurich-based electrical engineering giant said in a press release on Wednesday.

This will enable a growing number of companies to automate their activities more intelligently, more quickly and more efficiently. After delivery, customers will be able to train the AI autonomously for additional scenarios and processes.

The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

