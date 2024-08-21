Swiss canton targets lynx after sheep attacks

The lynx appears to have specialised in sheep, the Schwyz State Chancellery announced on Wednesday. Such behavior is not typical for a lynx.
It is not possible to wait until the animal kills more sheep, according to the press release. The cantonal council had therefore ordered the cull. The necessary permit from the Federal Office for the Environment has been obtained.
The lynx is equipped with a GPS transmitter that reports its location every six hours. The reason for this is that it was found as an orphan in October 2023. It was nursed back to health at Goldau Nature and Animal Park and released again last May.
