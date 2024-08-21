Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss canton targets lynx after sheep attacks

Lynx in Switzerland
The lynx has displayed rare aggressive behaviour towards livestock Keystone
The central Swiss canton of Schwyz has ordered the shooting of a lynx that has killed nine sheep in the Muota Valley within a few days without eating them.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The lynx appears to have specialised in sheep, the Schwyz State Chancellery announced on Wednesday. Such behavior is not typical for a lynx.

It is not possible to wait until the animal kills more sheep, according to the press release. The cantonal council had therefore ordered the cull. The necessary permit from the Federal Office for the Environment has been obtained.

+How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

The lynx is equipped with a GPS transmitter that reports its location every six hours. The reason for this is that it was found as an orphan in October 2023. It was nursed back to health at Goldau Nature and Animal Park and released again last May.

Lynx

Swiss lynx to establish population in Germany

This content was published on A female Swiss lynx has been successfully relocated to Germany. The animal, who originates from the Jura Mountains, will help establish a lynx population in the German Ore Mountains.

Read more: Swiss lynx to establish population in Germany

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

