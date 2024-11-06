Swiss NGOs decry rise in wolf culling despite fewer attacks

More and more wolves are being targeted for culling even though the number of livestock killed by them continues to fall in 2024, according to an alliance of Swiss environmental associations. They demand that the regulation of wolf numbers be carried out with moderation.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, BirdLife Switzerland, the Swiss Wolf Group (GWS), Pro Natura and WWF Switzerland noted that “in comparison with last year, attacks on livestock have fallen for the third year running”. Even though the number of wolves has increased, the government and certain cantons are “pursuing a policy that is out of touch with reality”.

Wolf attacks have increased only in the canton of Vaud. They fell in Valais and Graubunden. “This downward trend was already a reality in the summer of 2023, i.e. before the start of the unrestrained preventive shootings,” deplore the four associations.

