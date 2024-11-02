Study finds more heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland

More heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

There is a significant increase in copper and zinc concentrations in intensively farmed grassland plots in Switzerland. This may be attributed to the regular application of large quantities of farmyard manure, which contains the micronutrients copper and zinc.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mehr Schwermetall in Schweizer Grasland festgestellt Original Read more: Mehr Schwermetall in Schweizer Grasland festgestellt

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Copper and zinc can be expected to accumulate in the soil, particularly if farmyard manure is used for several years and is greater than the amount of nutrients absorbed by the grass. This was announced by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) on Friday. The findings are based on the results of the seventh National Soil Monitoring of Switzerland (Nabo).

In special crops such as viticulture, increases in copper concentrations five to six times higher than the guideline values were recorded. These observations may be explained by the use of plant protection products containing copper, which are used in viticulture to combat mildew, among other things, the report continued.

Natural as well as man-made processes such as climate change can lead to carbon stored in the soil being released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. The concentration of organic carbon is lowest on arable land and more than twice as high as on grassland and forest sites.

More

More Study shows Swiss soils are suffering This content was published on A first nationwide report on the health of Swiss soils has shown that virtually all are polluted, and are not being put to sustainable use. Read more: Study shows Swiss soils are suffering

The changes over time are small, wrote the FOEN. Changes in the concentration of organic carbon are due to changes in the amount of farmyard manure applied.

As part of the Nabo, the state and development of soil health has been measured at 100 monitoring sites since 1985 on the basis of defined soil properties. The seventh survey covers the temporal development from 2015 to 2019. The top 20 centimetres of the soil are examined in the monitoring.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.