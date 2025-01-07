Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

Volunteers collect plastics and other rubbish on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2018.
Volunteers collect plastic and other rubbish on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2018. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

A Geneva court has suspended a ban on the sale and distribution of single-use plastics in the city, which was due to be introduced on January 1. This follows an appeal by Swiss retailers to the Federal Court.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS

From January 1, a new law was due to come into force in Geneva that included a ban on distributing disposable plastics in restaurants and takeaway outlets, as well as in the food sections of supermarkets.

But Swiss retailers Migros Geneva, Coop, Denner, Manor and Migrolino filed a joint appeal with the Federal Court two years ago, claiming that the ban infringes their economic freedom. They argue that the sector has already made sufficient efforts to reduce the utilisation of single-use plastic.

+ Geneva bans sale of single-use plastic on public land

Another part of the law – the requirement for recyclers to incinerate in canton Geneva – is the subject of an appeal filed by the recycler Helvetia Environnement, which also believes that the limited choice of incineration sites could hinder its economic freedom.

The Constitutional Chamber of the Geneva Court of Justice decided at the beginning of December to therefore suspend the law’s application, the Geneva daily Le CourrierExternal link reported on Monday .

More

This suspension also appears to suit the Geneva government, which has also filed an appeal against the law, more specifically against its final version, in which several provisions were invalidated by the Federal Council. The government believes that Geneva’s waste management plan does not comply with the “polluter pays principle”.

The entry into force of the new waste law had already been postponed last year. The Geneva government is keen to maintain the suspension, while awaiting the Federal Court’s decision on the various appeals.

Depending on what the Federal Court decides, the final version of the text may have to be reduced further.

“We will have to live with it,” acknowledged Geneva minister Antonio Hodgers. But everything else will come into force and will make Geneva an “innovative” canton in this area, notably by being the first to ban disposable plastics, he added.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

More

