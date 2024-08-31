Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Three cases of bluetongue disease confirmed in Switzerland

sheep
The virus causes severe symptoms such as fever, inflammation, and lameness. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Three cases of bluetongue disease confirmed in Switzerland
Listening: Three cases of bluetongue disease confirmed in Switzerland

The Federal Veterinary Office has confirmed three cases of bluetongue disease in the country. Two sheep on a farm in the canton of Jura are infected as well as a sheep in the canton of Solothurn.

This content was published on
2 minutes
SRF

This is the first time there are cases that involve an infection with subtype 3 (BTV-3). This variant of the virus causes severe symptoms such as fever, inflammation, and lameness.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The new variant is more dangerous for sheep in particular,” explains Solothurn cantonal veterinarian Chantal Ritter. “The course of the disease is more severe, and the sheep can also die from it.”

The virus is spreading rapidly via an insect vector such as midges in Germany and France.

The Federal Veterinary Office is now preparing the necessary measures together with the cantonal veterinarians. The most efficient measure would be protection against the insects. However, there are no vaccines available in Switzerland.

More
Cattle in a meadow

More

Switzerland to step up fight against animal diseases

This content was published on It agreed that “necessary measures” can be taken to combat the possible transmission of tuberculosis to Swiss cattle from contaminated deer in neighbouring Austria. It also gave the green light for a vaccination campaign for cattle to protect them against lumpy skin disease, a statement (in French/German)External link on Wednesday said. + Switzerland is attempting to…

Read more: Switzerland to step up fight against animal diseases

There are currently three vaccines that work against the BTV-3 variant. However, none of these are authorised in Switzerland or the European Union. In order to obtain authorisation, the vaccine manufacturers would have to apply for it.

The last time bluetongue was an issue in Switzerland was around 15 years ago. At that time, the BTV-8 variant was circulating and Switzerland then carried out a comprehensive vaccination programme. In some cases, vaccination was even compulsory for animals.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR