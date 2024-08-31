Three cases of bluetongue disease confirmed in Switzerland

The Federal Veterinary Office has confirmed three cases of bluetongue disease in the country. Two sheep on a farm in the canton of Jura are infected as well as a sheep in the canton of Solothurn.

This is the first time there are cases that involve an infection with subtype 3 (BTV-3). This variant of the virus causes severe symptoms such as fever, inflammation, and lameness.

“The new variant is more dangerous for sheep in particular,” explains Solothurn cantonal veterinarian Chantal Ritter. “The course of the disease is more severe, and the sheep can also die from it.”

The virus is spreading rapidly via an insect vector such as midges in Germany and France.

The Federal Veterinary Office is now preparing the necessary measures together with the cantonal veterinarians. The most efficient measure would be protection against the insects. However, there are no vaccines available in Switzerland.

There are currently three vaccines that work against the BTV-3 variant. However, none of these are authorised in Switzerland or the European Union. In order to obtain authorisation, the vaccine manufacturers would have to apply for it.

The last time bluetongue was an issue in Switzerland was around 15 years ago. At that time, the BTV-8 variant was circulating and Switzerland then carried out a comprehensive vaccination programme. In some cases, vaccination was even compulsory for animals.

