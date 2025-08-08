Asian Stocks Rise, Gold Futures Jump on Tariff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose Friday, led by a rally in Japanese shares amid signs of easing trade tensions with the US, while technology companies gained on strong earnings.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.5% and is poised for a fifth consecutive day of gains. The Nikkei-225 index advanced 2.3%, after Japan’s chief trade negotiator said the US agreed to end so-called stacking on universal tariffs and cut car levies at the same time. SoftBank Group Corp. and Sony Group Corp. rose after earnings. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe advanced 0.3%.

Gold futures in New York surged following a Financial Times report that said bullion bars face US tariffs. The most-active contract jumped to an all-time intraday high above $3,534 an ounce in New York, widening its premium over the spot price in London. Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss since June.

Asian shares are on track for their best week since June, buoyed by growing speculation of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut, even as tariff headlines continue to jolt sentiment. In his latest trade salvo, President Donald Trump escalated tensions by targeting India and imposing a 39% levy on Swiss exports to the US, while saying he’s “getting very close to a deal” with China.

“Traders are looking at the tariffs facing countries like India and Switzerland and are identifying Japan as being in pretty good shape in comparison,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. Investors “are now thinking that Japan is in comparatively good stead at 15%.”

The US confirmed it would end stacking of universal tariffs on Japan and cut car levies as promised, Tokyo’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said after a meeting on Thursday with his counterparts in Washington.

American officials expressed regret that the stacking rule had been applied to Japan despite a verbal agreement, and said Washington would refund any overpaid levies, he said. No time frame was agreed for the implementation, Akazawa said after the meetings. Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and other carmakers jumped on the comments.

Technology companies also helped the rally in Japanese stocks. SoftBank shares surged to a record after it swung to a quarterly profit. Sony shares extended gains after boosting its operating income guidance.

In geopolitical news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secured cabinet approval on Friday for a military takeover of Gaza City, which he described as part of a final push to topple Hamas after 22 months of fighting and recover its last 50 hostages, dead or alive.

Also, Trump said he’d be willing to meet with Vladimir Putin, even if the Russian leader hadn’t yet agreed to also sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is emerging as a top candidate to serve as the central bank’s chair among President Trump’s advisers as they look for a replacement for Jerome Powell, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump said he had chosen Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve as a Fed governor. The US president said that Miran, who will need to be confirmed by the Senate, would only serve the expiring term of Adriana Kugler, which expires in January.

“Having a more dovish Federal Reserve governor on the table is definitely better,” Ivy Ng, a CIO at DWS, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “But in the end, the Federal Reserve is still more data driven, so we focus a lot on the economic data.”

Corporate News:

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. shares tumbled the most since 1977 after late-stage trial data on an obesity drug it licensed to Eli Lilly & Co showed disappointing results. General Motors Co. plans to purchase electric-vehicle batteries from China to power its upcoming entry-level EV until it can procure US-made batteries through its partnership with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. Tesla Inc. is disbanding its Dojo supercomputer team and its leader will depart the company, upending the automaker’s effort to develop in-house chips for driverless technology. OpenAI is rolling out a more powerful and long-awaited new artificial intelligence model called GPT-5, vying to stay ahead of increased competition from rivals in the US and China. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 12:36 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1658 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.24 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1844 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $116,839.83 Ether rose 1.6% to $3,937.71 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.490% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $63.81 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma and Abhishek Vishnoi.

