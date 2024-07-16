Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Baltic countries to leave joint power grid with Russia and Belarus

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS (Reuters) – The power grid operators of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have signed an agreement to decouple from the Soviet-era joint BRELL power grid with Russia and Belarus in February 2025.

The three Baltic countries are still relying on Russian operators to control frequencies and balance the grid.

“We are leaving BRELL… In February, the Baltics will jointly test isolated work (of power grids) and decouple,” Lithuanian Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys wrote in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

“We have always strongly known that, like we’ve become part of the European Union and NATO, so we will become part of the European power system”, he added.

After nearly a decade of negotiations, the Baltic countries signed an agreement in 2018 to connect their power grids to the EU by 2025.

The EU has committed a total of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to prepare the region for decoupling, covering about three fourths of the costs, Lithuania’s power grid operator Litgrid said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The decoupling will take place on Feb. 8, when the Baltic states will synchronize the frequency of their grids with that in continental Europe, through a power link with Poland, Litgrid said.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
62 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR