Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Head of Swiss financial watchdog wants more support from politicians

Stefan Walter
Stefan Walter says he is counting on parliament to authorise new funds. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Head of Swiss financial watchdog wants more support from politicians
Listening: Head of Swiss financial watchdog wants more support from politicians

In the wake of the collapse of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, Stefan Walter, director of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), continues to insist on more expertise and more staff for the banking supervisory authority.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

He is counting on parliament to authorise new funds, he said in an interview with the Tamedia newspapers on Monday.

For example, he is once again calling for the possibility of penalising managers at fault and naming banks that are the subject of public proceedings. “You don’t just have to look at the Credit Suisse crisis. These possibilities are simply standard abroad,” Walter said. “All the authorities I have worked for have these tools. We must be able to do everything that has a preventative effect.”

+ Who’s to blame for the demise of Credit Suisse?

FINMA needs at least the authority to impose fines at the level of the banking institution, he said. Fines also have a preventative effect. “Incentives must be set in advance to encourage good behaviour.”

Another important element for Walter is early intervention, he stressed. You have to be able to intervene at an early stage, even if everything is still supposedly calm. “When customer money flows out, we are late. We need to know the risks and be able to intervene as early as possible.”

This could be achieved by FINMA comparing institutions with each other, including internationally, Walter said. “For example, we compare how they protect themselves against certain risks. Then we can quickly see who is falling behind in the field. We then tell the banks concerned and demand that they improve and catch up with the other institutions.”

+ FINMA director expects cooperation and transparency from banks

Although it is still too early for exact figures, FINMA also needs more people, he said. One important element at the moment is the cooperation with the auditors, he explained. “They carry out inspections at banks for us, when it would be central to FINMA’s work to carry out on-site inspections itself.”

Less dependence on auditors

However, the supervisory authority must be able to decide for itself when it wants to carry out an on-site inspection, he demanded. After all, “our own employees must also know the banks very well and not rely too much on the auditors’ reports”.

Following the Credit Suisse crisis, the Swiss government examined the regulation of systemically important banks and published a “too big to fail” report in April. It proposes various measures to reduce the risk to banking stability, including additional equity capital. The results of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the emergency merger of Credit Suisse with UBS are still outstanding and should also be included in the implementation.

However, the longer it has been since the end of Credit Suisse, the stronger the resistance from the industry has become: the Swiss Bankers Association has criticised a number of the measures proposed by the government. Last Thursday the industry association was particularly cautious about stricter regulations for banks’ own funds. It also rejects additional powers for FINMA.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
297 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland

More

Study finds more heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland

This content was published on Copper and zinc can be expected to accumulate in the soil, particularly if farmyard manure is used for several years and is greater than the amount of nutrients absorbed by the grass. This was announced by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) on Friday. The findings are based on the results of the seventh National Soil Monitoring of Switzerland (Nabo).

Read more: Study finds more heavy metal detected in Swiss grassland
The Federal Administrative Court in St Gallen, Switzerland.

More

Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland

This content was published on A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terrorist network al-Qaeda can stay in Switzerland, the Federal Administrative Court has ruled. It has withdrawn the annulment of the man’s provisional admission.

Read more: Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland
Dieselgate scandal: In 2015 it emerged that millions of VW diesel-powered vehicles had been manipulated to pass environmental standards.

More

Swiss prosecutors close VW ‘Dieselgate’ case

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has closed criminal proceedings relating to the Swiss owners affected by the Volkswagen “Dieselgate” emissions scandal.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors close VW ‘Dieselgate’ case
Employment prospects remain stable in the fourth quarter

More

Q4 job prospects in Switzerland remain stable

This content was published on The employment outlook in Switzerland will remain stable towards the end of 2024, according to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich.

Read more: Q4 job prospects in Switzerland remain stable
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

More

Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault

This content was published on A former Miss Switzerland candidate has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in New York in 1993. The US Republican candidate’s campaign team has denied the accusations.

Read more: Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR