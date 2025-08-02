The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Truth or tale: is Switzerland injecting harmful chemicals into the sky? 

Series Truth or tale, Episode 3:

After we published a story on solar geoengineering, a set of technologies aimed at cooling the planet, we received a number of social media comments referencing the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory.

This content was published on
1 minute
Sara Pasino , Luigi Jorio , José Kress

Some users claimed that the white trails left by aircraft are actually harmful chemicals being deliberately released into the atmosphere. Given that geoengineering involves the injection of aerosols into the upper atmosphere, many drew a link between the two.

But both the “chemtrails” theory and that connection are unfounded. While it is true that parts of the UK were subjected to secret germ warfare tests during the 1950s and 60sExternal link, the “chemtrails” theory lacks any scientific credibility.

The white streaks often seen in the sky are known as contrailsExternal link, short for condensation trails. They form when water vapour and tiny soot particles emitted by jet engines freeze into ice crystals at high altitudes. Variations in humidity explain why some aircraft produce visible trails while others do not.

Solar radiation modification (SRM), by contrast, is an area of climate research. It focuses on methods to reflect more sunlight back into space or reduce the Earth’s absorption of solar energy, with the goal of mitigating global warming.

However, SRM is controversial, mainly because it doesn’t address the root cause of climate change: the rise in greenhouse gas emissions.

Read the full article to learn more about these technologies.

