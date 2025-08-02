What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security assurances, yet was later invaded by Russia. Iran, long suspected of harbouring nuclear ambitions, has (so far) stayed within the rules of international agreements like the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but has faced years of sanctions, political isolation and military strikes by Israel. Meanwhile, North Korea broke every rule, built nuclear weapons – now few are willing to confront it directly.

When countries that follow the rules seem to end up worse off than those that don’t, what reason is there for any state to sign or trust nuclear disarmament agreements? And how could the global system be rebuilt so that disarmament actually leads to greater security? What do recent events tell us about the pros and cons of following nuclear agreements? Can we eliminate nuclear weapons – or should they be be eliminated at all?

More