Swiss private bank Lombard Odier charged with serious money laundering

Private bank Lombard Odier charged with serious money laundering Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has charged the private bank Lombard Odier and a former employee with serious money laundering. They are suspected of helping to conceal the profits of the daughter of the former Uzbek president.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Privatbank Lombard Odier wegen schwerer Geldwäscherei angeklagt Original Read more: Privatbank Lombard Odier wegen schwerer Geldwäscherei angeklagt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The bank and its former employee are suspected of having played a decisive role in concealing proceeds from the activities of the “Office” founded by Gulnara Karimova, which is classified as a criminal organisation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). This was announced by the judicial authority on Friday.

+ The legal battles over ‘princess of Uzbekistan’ and her frozen millions

Between 2005 and 2012, the two allegedly laundered assets in Switzerland that originated from crimes committed by this criminal organisation, whose top boss is said to be Gulnara Karimova, according to the OAG indictment.

+ Patrick Odier: ‘Switzerland cannot hide behind neutrality’

The investigations confirmed the suspicion that some of the money laundered in Switzerland was transferred via banking relationships at Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA in Geneva, according to the indictment. The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding verdict is reached.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.