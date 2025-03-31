Safe harbour Swiss franc rises amid tariff uncertainty

The main concern is that the tariff levies announced by US President Donald Trump for April 2 will have a negative impact on economic growth and fuel inflation again. There is also a lack of clarity as to exactly which duties will be introduced. ‘The word I keep hearing is uncertainty,’ says one currency expert.
In addition to the franc, traders believe the yen is also increasingly sought after in the current environment. “The market mood was already quite fragile before the announcement of the US tariff impositions on Wednesday, but President Trump exacerbated it further when he told reporters that the duties would apply to all countries and not just a select few,” reads a commentary by a specialist.
The precariousness of the situation is also well illustrated by the price of gold, which this morning reached a new record high: the precious metal with immediate delivery (Gold spot) is trading at $3115.10 an ounce, up 0.97%, while gold with delivery in June (Comex) changes hands at $3146.20, up 1.02%.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
