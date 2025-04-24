The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss central bank profits hit by strong franc

Swiss central bank profits hit by strong franc
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) suffered a fall in net profit in the first three months of the year, due to the poor performance of its foreign currency investments, which the rise in the value of gold was unable to offset.

Between January and the end of March, the Swiss issuing bank recorded an interim profit – before allocation to the provision for currency reserves – of CHF6.68 billion, more than eight times the annual figure, it announced in a press release on Thursday.

This result is in line with the forecasts of UBS bank economists, who were expecting a profit of between CHF5 and 15 billion, but at the lower end of the range of expectations.

The SNB’s gold stocks, buoyed by the surge in the price of the precious metal over the past few weeks, generated a capital gain of 43% to CHF12.8 billion. However, foreign currency reserves, penalised by the surge in the Swiss franc, posted a loss of CHF5.3 billion, compared with a profit of CHF52.4 billion a year earlier.

On the other hand, the result on Swiss franc positions limited losses to CHF695.4 million, after -CHF2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

